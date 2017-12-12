New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|121.00
|121.00
|119.00
|119.00
|Down 1.60
|Mar
|122.30
|122.80
|119.55
|120.00
|Down 2.60
|May
|124.45
|125.00
|121.85
|122.20
|Down 2.60
|Jul
|126.95
|127.20
|124.20
|124.50
|Down 2.60
|Sep
|129.40
|129.45
|126.55
|126.85
|Down 2.55
|Dec
|132.90
|132.90
|130.05
|130.35
|Down 2.45
|Mar
|135.80
|135.95
|133.35
|133.65
|Down 2.40
|May
|138.05
|138.05
|135.50
|135.80
|Down 2.35
|Jul
|139.90
|139.90
|137.65
|137.90
|Down 2.30
|Sep
|141.90
|141.90
|139.70
|140.00
|Down 2.20
|Dec
|144.75
|144.75
|142.70
|142.95
|Down 2.15
|Mar
|146.55
|146.55
|145.70
|145.90
|Down 2.10
|May
|148.50
|148.50
|147.75
|147.75
|Down 2.00
|Jul
|149.45
|Down 2.05
|Sep
|150.70
|Down 2.05