By  Associated Press
2017/12/12 04:18

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 121.00 121.00 119.00 119.00 Down 1.60
Mar 122.30 122.80 119.55 120.00 Down 2.60
May 124.45 125.00 121.85 122.20 Down 2.60
Jul 126.95 127.20 124.20 124.50 Down 2.60
Sep 129.40 129.45 126.55 126.85 Down 2.55
Dec 132.90 132.90 130.05 130.35 Down 2.45
Mar 135.80 135.95 133.35 133.65 Down 2.40
May 138.05 138.05 135.50 135.80 Down 2.35
Jul 139.90 139.90 137.65 137.90 Down 2.30
Sep 141.90 141.90 139.70 140.00 Down 2.20
Dec 144.75 144.75 142.70 142.95 Down 2.15
Mar 146.55 146.55 145.70 145.90 Down 2.10
May 148.50 148.50 147.75 147.75 Down 2.00
Jul 149.45 Down 2.05
Sep 150.70 Down 2.05