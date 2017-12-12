The Latest: Sanders says Trump already addressed allegations

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on sexual misconduct allegations against President Donald Trump (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

The White House is pushing back on sexual misconduct allegations against President Donald Trump, saying he has already denied them.

Three women who previously accused Trump of sexual harassment shared their stories Monday on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." They're calling for a congressional investigation.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump "has addressed these accusations directly and denied all of these allegations." She says the people decided in November to elect him regardless.

Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks are among the women who have alleged harassment by Trump.

The White House has called the claims false and "totally disputed in most cases."

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has said the women should be heard.

___

10:30 a.m.

Three women who have previously accused President Donald Trump of sexual harassment are sharing their stories on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today."

Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks on Monday told of alleged harassment by Trump spanning decades.

The White House called the claims false and "totally disputed in most cases." It said "the timing and absurdity of these false claims speak volumes."

One of the accusers, Rachel Crooks, called the White House statement "laughable."

Crooks says of sexual misconduct: "I think politicians seem to be immune to this."

The women, who first shared their stories before the November 2016 election, were holding a press conference later Monday to call for a congressional investigation into Trump's alleged behavior.