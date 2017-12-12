No female directors, 'Big Sick' and other Globes surprises

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It wouldn't be the Golden Globes without a few peculiar nominations and exclusions and this year has proven to be no different. The 90-some members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association not only shut out the charming romantic comedy "The Big Sick," but also failed to recognize any women in the directing category.

The organization also gave multiple nominations to "The Greatest Showman" and "All the Money in the World," neither of which have been widely seen or reviewed by critics.

The HFPA did however seem to make a clear statement regarding projects associated with men accused of sexual misconduct, like Jeffrey Tambor and Kevin Spacey. Neither "Transparent" nor "House of Cards" received any nominations, despite being favorites of the Golden Globes in past years.