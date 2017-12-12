  1. Home
  2. World

No female directors, 'Big Sick' and other Globes surprises

By LINDSEY BAHR , AP Film Writer,Associated Press
2017/12/12 03:29

This image released by Universal Pictures shows director Jordan Peele on the set of "Get Out." Peele failed to get a Golden Globe nomination for best

This image released by Lionsgate shows Kumail Nanjiani in a scene from, "The Big Sick." One of the more shocking exclusions from the Golden Globes nom

This image released by Twentieth Century Fox shows Hugh Jackman in a scene from "The Greatest Showman." On Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, Jackman was nominate

This image released by Sony - TriStar Pictures shows Michelle Williams, left, and Mark Wahlberg in a scene from "All the Money in the World." Williams

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It wouldn't be the Golden Globes without a few peculiar nominations and exclusions and this year has proven to be no different. The 90-some members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association not only shut out the charming romantic comedy "The Big Sick," but also failed to recognize any women in the directing category.

The organization also gave multiple nominations to "The Greatest Showman" and "All the Money in the World," neither of which have been widely seen or reviewed by critics.

The HFPA did however seem to make a clear statement regarding projects associated with men accused of sexual misconduct, like Jeffrey Tambor and Kevin Spacey. Neither "Transparent" nor "House of Cards" received any nominations, despite being favorites of the Golden Globes in past years.