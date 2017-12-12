BC-GLF--Joburg Open Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Monday
|Randpark Golf Club
|Johannesburg
|f-Firethorn Course: 7,595 yards, par-72
|b-Bushwillow Course: 7,114 yards, par-71
|Final
|Final two rounds played on Firethorn Course
|Shubhankar Sharma, India
|69f-61b-65-69—264
|Erik van Rooyen, South Africa
|64b-67f-70-66—267
|Shaun Norris, South Africa
|69f-68b-68-65—270
|Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland
|66b-64f-73-68—270
|Marcus Armitage, England
|69b-66f-67-70—272
|Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark
|66f-67b-71-70—274
|James Morrison, England
|64b-70f-67-73—274
|Christofer Blomstrand, Sweden
|70f-68b-62-75—275
|Choi Jinho, South Korea
|69f-66b-70-70—275
|Charlie Ford, England
|70b-64f-71-70—275
|Daniel Greene, South Africa
|70b-68f-67-70—275
|Paul Peterson, United States
|70f-67b-69-69—275
|Oliver Bekker, South Africa
|66f-70b-68-72—276
|Hennie du Plessis, South Africa
|71f-67b-68-70—276
|Mikko Korhonen, Finland
|66f-65b-75-70—276
|Ross McGowan, England
|66b-72f-66-72—276
|Hennie Otto, South Africa
|70f-68b-67-71—276
|Victor Perez, France
|73f-66b-69-68—276