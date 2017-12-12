  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/12/12 00:14
BC-GLF--Joburg Open Scores,0184 Joburg Open Leading Scores

Monday
Randpark Golf Club
Johannesburg
f-Firethorn Course: 7,595 yards, par-72
b-Bushwillow Course: 7,114 yards, par-71
Final
Final two rounds played on Firethorn Course
Shubhankar Sharma, India 69f-61b-65-69—264
Erik van Rooyen, South Africa 64b-67f-70-66—267
Shaun Norris, South Africa 69f-68b-68-65—270
Tapio Pulkkanen, Finland 66b-64f-73-68—270
Marcus Armitage, England 69b-66f-67-70—272
Joachim B. Hansen, Denmark 66f-67b-71-70—274
James Morrison, England 64b-70f-67-73—274
Christofer Blomstrand, Sweden 70f-68b-62-75—275
Choi Jinho, South Korea 69f-66b-70-70—275
Charlie Ford, England 70b-64f-71-70—275
Daniel Greene, South Africa 70b-68f-67-70—275
Paul Peterson, United States 70f-67b-69-69—275
Oliver Bekker, South Africa 66f-70b-68-72—276
Hennie du Plessis, South Africa 71f-67b-68-70—276
Mikko Korhonen, Finland 66f-65b-75-70—276
Ross McGowan, England 66b-72f-66-72—276
Hennie Otto, South Africa 70f-68b-67-71—276
Victor Perez, France 73f-66b-69-68—276