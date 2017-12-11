Prosecutors drop charge vs. commentator Lucian Wintrich

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped a breach of peace charge filed against conservative commentator Lucian Wintrich after a confrontation with protesters last month during an appearance at the University of Connecticut.

Wintrich, the White House correspondent for the right-wing website Gateway Pundit, was charged after grabbing a woman who took his notes from the lectern as he prepared to give a speech titled "It's OK To Be White."

That woman, 35-year-old Catherine Gregory, of Willimantic, turned herself in Sunday to face charges of attempted larceny and disorderly conduct.

Gregory, who is free on a $1,000 bond, is due in court on Wednesday.

Wintrich, who had argued that he had every right to retrieve his property, tweeted on Monday that justice was finally being served.