No joke: 'Trainwreck' filmmaker wants to be top banana

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Did you hear the one about the hugely successful Hollywood producer who really wants to be a stand-up comedian?

Judd Apatow (AP'-ih-tow) says that applies to him, but it's no joke. He's returning to his early show business roots with a Netflix comedy special debuting Tuesday.

In the special titled "Judd Apatow: The Return," Apatow cracks wise about marriage, parenthood and sexual misconduct.

Apatow's credits include the hits movies "Trainwreck," ''Bridesmaids" and "Knocked Up."

But he says stand-up comedy is what he really wanted to do, and he's got more to say onstage now that he's older.