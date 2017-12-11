All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 29 21 6 2 44 110 74 Toronto 31 20 10 1 41 106 88 Boston 27 14 9 4 32 78 75 Montreal 31 13 14 4 30 85 99 Detroit 29 11 13 5 27 80 97 Florida 29 11 14 4 26 88 104 Ottawa 28 9 12 7 25 77 98 Buffalo 30 7 17 6 20 64 102 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Columbus 30 19 10 1 39 86 73 Washington 30 18 11 1 37 94 88 New Jersey 29 16 9 4 36 89 91 N.Y. Islanders 29 16 10 3 35 105 99 Pittsburgh 31 16 12 3 35 93 102 N.Y. Rangers 29 16 11 2 34 98 87 Carolina 28 11 10 7 29 78 88 Philadelphia 29 11 11 7 29 83 86 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 31 21 8 2 44 104 78 Nashville 29 18 7 4 40 95 84 Winnipeg 30 17 8 5 39 102 86 Minnesota 29 15 11 3 33 87 87 Dallas 30 16 13 1 33 89 89 Chicago 30 14 11 5 33 90 82 Colorado 28 13 13 2 28 90 94 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Los Angeles 31 20 8 3 43 97 68 Vegas 29 19 9 1 39 103 91 San Jose 29 16 10 3 35 79 69 Calgary 30 16 12 2 34 88 94 Vancouver 30 14 12 4 32 81 85 Anaheim 30 12 11 7 31 80 89 Edmonton 30 12 16 2 26 86 99 Arizona 33 7 21 5 19 75 114

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Chicago 3, Arizona 1

St. Louis 3, Buffalo 2, OT

Toronto 1, Edmonton 0

Minnesota 4, San Jose 3, OT

Monday's Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

Florida at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Edmonton at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Dallas at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 8 p.m.

Nashville at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Washington at Boston, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Florida at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Nashville at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Vegas, 10 p.m.