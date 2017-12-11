Mary Blige, Mariah Carey, Nick Jonas get Golden Globe nods

NEW YORK (AP) — Pop stars are invading the Golden Globe Awards again this year with nominees such as Mariah Carey, Nick Jonas and Mary J. Blige, who is up for two awards.

Blige earned nominations Monday for her role in "Mudbound." She's up for best supporting actress in a motion picture and best original song for "Mighty River."

Carey is nominated for the Christmas tune "The Star," from the animated movie of the same name. Jonas is nominated for "Home" from "Ferdinand."

Other best original song nominees include Oscar-winning composers. Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the duo behind "Let It Go" from "Frozen," are nominated for "Remember Me" from "Coco," while Benj Pasek and Justin Paul — who earned an Oscar this year for "La La Land," are up for "This Is Me" from "The Greatest Showman."