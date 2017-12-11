Advice for Chinese zodiac signs in 2018 

As we head into the final stretch of the Year of the Rooster, towards the Year of the Dog, Taiwan News has prepared a bit of wisdom for each sign of the Chinese Zodiac.

Though there is still some time before the Chinese New Year, it may be helpful to make a preparatory note of things to expect and things to be cautious of in 2018.

Dog 狗

Birth years: 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006

2018 is supposed to be your year, but don’t let that lull you into a false sense of security. While there will be plenty of time for fun and merry-making for Dogs in the year ahead, it is still important not to lose your focus, especially in matters of business. When life is too carefree, and things seem too good to be true, they probably are.

There are going to be a few great opportunities for the Dog in the year ahead, and most of them will come from social relations outside of the work place. Be attuned to what your friends and family are up to, and put yourself out there if you have the chance to do good. Horses are carrying good news this year, and Rams will make for good partners, whether in business or as friends.

Dogs may have an action packed year ahead, but the best advice for them is don’t get ahead of yourself, and try not to trip over your own feet. Even though things may be going well for you, avoid foolish decisions and capricious behavior. Also keep an eye out for those around you that could maybe use your company or your help.

Pig 豬

Birth year: 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007

The Pig in 2018 may find themselves driven to excess, or caught up in the moment and making bad decisions. For this reason, the Pig needs to heed a bit more advice than the other signs this coming year.

Starting off in 2018, things may seem great, and you might even feel lucky for a spell, but be weary of unexpected costs and potential losses around the corner. It may be a tough year for the Pig in 2018, so it is important to keep your head on your shoulders and keep thinking straight. Financial and family pressure may also add to confusion throughout the year, but there are a few ways to remedy the situation.

One big piece of advice for the Pig this year is; planning, planning, planning. If you haven’t begun already, then drafting monthly or even weekly budgets is a habit that will serve you well over the coming year. Planning in other areas besides money is also advised. Planning wisely for your time with family or friends, as well as organizing your reading lists, exercise and diet are all excellent ways to keep a measured pace and a clear mind through the coming year.

Rat 鼠

Birth year: 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008

In 2018, the Rat can expect ample opportunity to make money, but you have to show initiative to achieve lucrative results. Remember, success won’t come without hard work and perseverance, and you will never make your fortune without struggle and risk.

Rats with jobs that have them moving around frequently to network or otherwise promote business should take heed; 2018 is a year to go the extra mile and take a risk here and there, but stick to what you are good at and avoid risks that fall too far outside your expertise or ability. You should anticipate a year of hard work, and doing more with less, but the fruits of your labor will be worth the extra hours.

Romance looks good for Rats in 2018, and it is an auspicious year for Rats in a stable relationship, but that doesn’t mean you should rush things like marriage or children. 2018 will be a year to grow more comfortable with the loved ones in your daily life, and it is important to make openness and mutual decision making a priority with any romantic partners.

Ox 牛

Birth year: 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009

Things for the Ox may not be as stable as they have been in previous years, but despite seemingly difficult odds, there is prosperity and even peace of mind to be found. For the Ox, 2018 is a year when you should avoid any major new endeavors of life-altering investments, whether in new projects or homes. Consider more short term projects, and smaller safer investments to establish a strong foundation and network for larger endeavors in the years to come.

Some words of advice for the year; avoid entanglements with family and friends over money; giving is far better than lending for you this year. Problems surrounding money are likely to arise if you are not careful. Also, keep your eyes and ears open for Horses bearing good news, or offering you friendship or assistance.

The Ox as usual is a strong and steady personality type, and may be needed to support their families and friends in difficult situations over the coming year. Even with minimal involvement, you may be instrumental in the success of a friend or partner’s business venture. But try not to be disgruntled if you don’t receive the recognition you think is your due.

Tiger 虎

Birth year: 1974. 1986, 1998, 2010

Tiger’s in 2018 can anticipate an auspicious year, not only will there be plenty of opportunities for sure investment, but sources of supplemental income you never considered may present themselves. If you are a Tiger that has been waiting on some favors to be repaid, or for your hard work or creative offerings to be recognized, then signs are good you’ll get what you’ve been waiting for in the coming year. The positive yield for your patience may even exceed your expectations.

There is however one difficulty that Tiger’s should anticipate in 2018; you will need to accept help and assistance from some friends, family, or maybe even a stranger in the coming year. The prideful nature of the Tiger is not generally attuned to humility, so this may be a challenge for you. However, greater blessings await Tigers that can swallow their pride and accept the support that is offered. Keep an ear out for Horses offering ideas or invitations.

A word of advice however, even though a financial windfall may be in the cards, you must avoid compulsive spending. Practice thrift, and consider major purchases for at least a month before swiping that card. If you’re too reckless, the fortuitous winds that are blowing in 2018 may be completely squandered, and 2019 may not be as kind.

Rabbit 兔

Birth year: 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

The Rabbit’s outlook for 2018 is almost the opposite of the Ox. The Rabbit this year should take the long view in considering new projects, or big career decisions. This may be the year for Rabbits to strike out on an ambitious new path or make an important life choice, but it is absolutely important that you are not rash in your decision. In fact, there will be plenty of small temptations for the Rabbit to overcome in 2018.

A decision or an opportunity might catch your eye and maybe even promise extremely quick returns, but don’t be fooled too easily. This year you will have perhaps one or two golden opportunities that knock at your door, but there may be as many as twenty or thirty opportunities that amount to brass or tin. It is up to the Rabbit not to jump too quickly at the first shiny carat that flashes, otherwise you may miss the best opportunity.

A word of advice for Rabbits in 2018; avoid gambling and silly bets, and that includes spending lavishly in hopes that you’ll impress someone. 2018 is a year for important decisions, and the most difficult thing for the rabbit will be to still their overeager nature, slow down and really think things through.

Dragon 龍

Birth year: 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

If there is one sign that has their work cut out for them in 2018, it is the Dragon. Although the year may not seem particularly lucrative from the business perspective, 2018 is a year for the Dragon to prove just how industrious and adaptable they are.

The year will probably seem like it is moving in slow motion in the early part of the year, and it may even seem like income decreases as expenses increase, but keep your shoelaces tied tight, and go with the flow as best you can. A strong wind of change will likely strike in the latter half of the year, and Dragons should be prepared when it comes. Until then, be frugal in 2018, and give family and friends priority over investments and returns.



For Dragons, 2018 is a year for hard work, patience, and humility, and even though it may seem like you’re not getting your fair share, remember that your charisma and ability makes you a natural leader. Even when you think you’re going at it alone, others are watching, learning, and drawing inspiration from your resilience and can-do attitude. And when the time is right, fortune will arrive naturally and in abundance.

Snake 蛇

Birth year: 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

The Snake’s year in 2018 is full of uncertainty, but this shouldn't be viewed negatively, because where there is uncertainty there is also possibility. 2018 for the snake is year of possible disappointment, but also a year for Snakes to practice making their own luck.

Financial issues might seem like a bother early in the year, and some days you may feel stretched thin, but for every day that seems like you are running into brick walls, there will be other days when you feel like you’re walking on air. The shifting winds for the Snake may even seem a bit ridiculous at times. That’s why it will be important for the Snake to remember to take a deep breath, step back and view things dispassionately as often as they can.

It’s a year for the snake to use their clever nature to consider all the angles. There may be some great opportunities but there will also be some pitfalls to avoid. Some advice for the Snake; avoid taking loans and creating debt as much as possible this year, likewise be weary of passion the burns too brightly upon first meeting. Either of those things will make a complicated year even more complicated for the Snake.

Horse 馬

Birth year: 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014





In 2018, the Horse can expect to continue making steady progress in both their career and their personal relationships. There may not be any noticeable or sudden transformation, but with perseverance and smart decision making, Horses will find themselves in a much more comfortable position by the year’s end.

Even if the day to day may seem like a boring routine that changes little, this is a year to keep you nose to the grindstone. And rather than feeling let down and being continually preoccupied with your career and finances, your focus this year should be on making as much time for family and friends as you can. Don’t worry about money any more than you have to, since the Horse’s financial situation is likely to remain stable. Remember it is in your leisure time and during your days off that the year’s best news and developments will arrive.

Horses are actually going to be bearers of good news for many others this year. That means Horses will have an opportunity to shine in networking and as intermediaries. You may have an opportunity to change someone’s day, week, year, or life in 2018 just by delivering a message, giving some advice, pointing someone in the right direction, or maybe even playing matchmaker.

Ram 羊

Birth year: 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

The Ram in 2018 should expect a slow start, and maybe a serious let down either at work, home, or on the social scene. But don’t worry too much about the early doldrums of 2018, because there is a flurry of auspicious events headed in the Ram’s direction this year.

Despite some initial hardships, 2018 will be a year that you strengthen the bonds between those who are close to you. For Rams, 2018 is a year for cooperation, and building on your existing relationships. Your friends and family are also where you should look when you are feeling some disappointment or pressure earlier in the year. It is a good year for Rams to consider business partnerships, or possibly move in with a significant other, or into a shared apartment with friends.

Advice for Rams in 2018; seeking advice may lead to more opportunities than you imagine. Even though this is a year for you to be social, remember to take time for yourself, and don’t let others dictate your time or your choices for you. The biggest issue for you this year will be ensuring that you are building relationships based on trust and mutual benefit, not based on control or neediness. The latter kind of relations must be avoided.

Monkey 猴

Birth year: 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

2018 will not be the Monkey’s best year, but business and family life will all move smoothly enough. The Monkey’s greatest concern this year will be their own carelessness or lack of attention to detail. For that reason, Monkeys should stay alert and cautious in 2018, and that goes for business or investment decisions, to becoming seriously involved with new people or in new social circles.

There are some things that will come as easy to the Monkey as they always have; making friends, networking, and finding good opportunities seemingly without effort. The problem this year may be that there is simply too much on the Monkey’s plate, and with more connections and opportunities comes more expectations and responsibility. Monkeys should be careful not to promise too much of themselves or overextend their capabilities. Fatigue and disastrous consequences may result if the Monkey loses their guard, misses the right moment, or lets the wrong person down.

Advice for Monkeys in 2018; don’t move too fast, and make an effort to remember what is really important in your life. Don’t bite off more than you can chew. Now is a good time to do some meditating on what your major goals are for the future.

Rooster 雞

Birth year: 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

The Rooster may still be riding high on a very good year in 2017. The good vibes and jovial spirit may well continue for the next few months. However, as with most natural cycles, Roosters should expect a lull over the course of 2018, and bad news may find you sometime in the coming year, but it doesn’t mean that 2018 isn’t a year to be enjoyed.

Just like any other sign, hard work in 2018 will not go to waste. Actually, Roosters may feel frustrated in 2018 because they feel like there is not enough to keep them busy, which may cause them to feel listless and stuck. In which case, there are two things the Rooster should consider doing; one is to pick up a new hobby, try to find a place where you can apply yourself creatively, either doing something new, or something you haven’t done in a long time. Or two, go out of your way to help someone else out, consider volunteer work, or maybe just try getting back in touch with that friend that was asking for your advice or assistance a few months back.

This year, the Rooster might feel limited or boxed in, but breaking out of old patterns and taking paths less traveled is the best way catch a breath of fresh air, and maybe find an auspicious sign or two.



------

*Note: January and early February births on the Western calendar will correspond to the previous year of the Chinese Zodiac.

Ex: A January 15, 1995 birth would have the sign of a Dog (1994), not a Pig (1995).