Poland's new govt to be sworn in; some ministers may be out

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The government of Polish new Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki is to be officially sworn in amid reports that some ministers may be replaced.

President Andrzej Duda will hold the swearing-in at the Presidential Palace on Monday afternoon.

Morawiecki, the outgoing finance minister, was picked by the country's ruling Law and Justice party as the new government head last week. He has praised the government's current ministers and suggested there will be no major changes.

But the state-run PAP news agency reported Monday there will be some changes. It said Foreign Minister Witold Waszczykowski was returning from Brussels at Morawiecki's request. Questions are also being raised about the future of Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz.

Morawiecki makes his first policy speech in parliament on Tuesday.