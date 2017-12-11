Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, December 11, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;33;25;A shower or two;31;25;SSW;9;69%;74%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;25;19;Partly sunny, breezy;25;17;NW;28;57%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;13;3;Mostly sunny;16;4;NE;12;50%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of clouds;20;10;Cloudy and cooler;13;8;SSW;9;71%;66%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;2;-1;Rain and snow shower;3;-1;SSW;14;87%;63%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;6;0;An afternoon shower;4;0;NNE;12;74%;79%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sun;10;-2;Sunny, but chilly;7;-2;ESE;9;56%;8%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cold with snow;-12;-14;Partly sunny, cold;-11;-19;ENE;9;69%;21%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Lots of sun, warm;35;20;Sunny and very warm;35;21;E;11;36%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Sunny;15;8;Mostly sunny;18;9;W;7;69%;13%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Brief a.m. showers;23;18;A shower in places;24;17;SW;19;60%;49%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;19;6;Abundant sunshine;19;6;NW;21;41%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers, mainly late;34;23;Partly sunny;31;22;E;8;69%;42%;8

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny, nice;29;17;Becoming cloudy;29;18;ESE;6;61%;25%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;34;25;A shower in places;33;26;S;9;65%;55%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Windy, morning rain;16;5;Partly sunny;12;3;NNW;16;65%;44%;2

Beijing, China;Sunshine, but chilly;2;-7;Partly sunny, chilly;-1;-8;NNE;9;13%;4%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as cool;13;8;Clouds and sun, mild;16;7;SSE;15;66%;28%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;4;3;Rain and snow shower;6;-1;WSW;25;70%;74%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;19;8;A stray shower;19;7;NW;9;73%;63%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm, cooler;23;18;A t-storm in spots;25;18;N;10;74%;65%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Warmer;13;9;Showers around;11;2;WNW;16;76%;85%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Chilly with rain;4;0;Rain and snow shower;3;0;SSW;14;82%;55%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny intervals;8;0;Mostly sunny, mild;11;4;WSW;11;72%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Warmer;12;8;Showers around;15;3;NNW;16;60%;85%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and cooler;23;17;High clouds, warmer;29;20;NE;16;48%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;29;18;Partly sunny, warm;33;17;SSW;7;35%;42%;11

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, colder;4;-5;Mostly sunny, cold;2;-2;NW;17;46%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;High clouds, breezy;23;13;Sunshine and nice;25;14;N;11;45%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;25;15;Mostly sunny;21;15;S;27;52%;11%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;27;16;Nice with some sun;27;18;NE;5;59%;9%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;A shower in spots;32;23;SE;6;74%;52%;5

Chicago, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;5;-7;Partly sunny;-3;-9;NW;27;54%;49%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;32;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;ENE;9;75%;86%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Inc. clouds;2;1;A snow shower;2;0;W;14;92%;87%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;28;21;Partly sunny;26;21;N;22;54%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny and mild;24;5;Sunny and cooler;14;3;WSW;14;42%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;31;24;Some sun, a shower;31;25;NNE;19;79%;53%;9

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;24;12;Hazy sun;23;10;NW;7;69%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, mild;15;0;Sunny and mild;18;2;SW;10;18%;2%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Warmer;30;21;Rather cloudy;30;19;NE;8;67%;3%;3

Dili, East Timor;A shower;35;23;An afternoon shower;33;23;SSW;6;65%;60%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-1;Rain and drizzle;6;3;W;18;91%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;8;-1;Clouds and sun;7;-2;NNE;9;40%;40%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Pouring morning rain;18;8;Mostly sunny;14;9;NNW;14;65%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;19;16;A shower or two;19;17;NNW;7;75%;88%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Rather cloudy;26;16;A little a.m. rain;25;17;NNE;11;59%;69%;9

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;22;14;Mostly sunny;23;19;NW;12;53%;21%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;1;-1;Breezy with snow;4;-2;SW;26;94%;88%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;32;23;A morning shower;32;23;SSE;9;68%;61%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;23;16;Partly sunny;20;16;ENE;12;56%;16%;4

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;28;21;A shower or two;27;20;N;13;62%;81%;2

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and nice;30;15;Sunny and nice;31;17;ESE;7;35%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler with rain;17;8;Periods of rain;17;6;NNW;7;77%;83%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;14;11;Clouds and sun;16;11;SSW;11;67%;21%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Afternoon showers;32;24;Cloudy, downpours;32;24;SW;12;82%;88%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;Clouds and sun, nice;30;22;NNW;11;59%;0%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;23;14;Pleasant and warmer;28;15;NNW;16;49%;12%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;10;-3;Mostly sunny;8;-4;NNW;8;33%;37%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;26;12;Hazy sunshine;26;12;NW;10;17%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;23;6;Turning cloudy, nice;23;6;W;7;53%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;36;20;Hot with sunshine;36;20;N;15;26%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;4;3;Milder with some sun;10;4;SW;17;65%;20%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers;28;25;Heavy showers;29;24;NNE;7;80%;96%;1

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thunderstorm;31;23;More clouds than sun;32;23;W;9;69%;72%;8

Kolkata, India;Mostly cloudy;30;19;Partly sunny;30;18;S;7;71%;1%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;25;WNW;7;79%;86%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;16;3;A t-storm in spots;16;3;ENE;14;52%;55%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;31;24;A shower in places;30;25;SSW;11;77%;63%;7

Lima, Peru;More clouds than sun;22;18;Mostly cloudy;23;18;SSE;14;70%;37%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;14;8;Mostly sunny;14;8;NNE;16;66%;4%;2

London, United Kingdom;Afternoon snow;3;-4;Partly sunny, cold;2;0;SSW;11;81%;57%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;28;12;Plenty of sunshine;28;13;NNE;7;13%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;31;24;Partly sunny, nice;30;24;SSW;9;71%;42%;8

Madrid, Spain;A shower;11;0;Mostly sunny;10;-1;NE;6;61%;8%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;31;26;Partly sunny;31;25;SE;9;63%;14%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds, a t-storm;31;24;A t-storm or two;29;23;WSW;9;87%;77%;2

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;30;25;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;ENE;11;63%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;24;12;Mostly sunny;27;14;E;12;57%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;20;4;Mostly sunny;21;3;NNE;9;18%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Sunshine;21;9;Sunshine, pleasant;23;12;W;13;44%;8%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;1;-1;Partly sunny, milder;6;1;SW;15;84%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;31;24;Mostly sunny;31;24;ENE;21;61%;4%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;20;13;High clouds, warmer;27;17;NNE;13;51%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, cold;-9;-11;Snow;-3;-9;NNW;10;91%;92%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;2;-5;A little p.m. snow;1;0;S;12;61%;77%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;29;21;Hazy sunshine;28;21;N;12;60%;2%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;26;12;Partly sunny, nice;26;12;NNE;18;47%;2%;8

New York, United States;Clearing;5;1;A shower in the a.m.;10;-4;W;31;61%;63%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;19;9;Sunny and beautiful;21;9;NW;11;61%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Colder;-5;-14;A little snow;-11;-16;WNW;8;90%;66%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cooler;9;1;Partly sunny, chilly;6;1;W;23;45%;3%;1

Oslo, Norway;Snow showers;-1;-8;A snow shower;-5;-10;W;8;68%;61%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy, cold;-8;-11;Breezy with snow;-5;-12;NW;23;86%;95%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;28;25;A t-storm around;29;25;WSW;8;80%;97%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;28;22;Showers and t-storms;29;23;NW;16;82%;70%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A passing shower;31;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;ENE;11;77%;64%;5

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;10;0;Partly sunny;5;2;SSW;11;62%;32%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, not as hot;36;19;Sunny and cooler;27;16;S;26;51%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Becoming cloudy;33;23;Partly sunny;32;24;NW;7;62%;14%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;29;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;23;NNE;10;80%;68%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;31;21;A p.m. shower or two;30;22;WNW;7;59%;86%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Milder;7;4;A passing shower;6;-1;WSW;27;61%;66%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Much colder;-8;-15;Sunny, but very cold;-7;-16;NW;11;40%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Morning showers;18;10;A few showers;18;11;SSW;12;70%;87%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Rain, some heavy;16;7;Occasional rain;15;4;ESE;10;59%;57%;2

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;26;A morning shower;31;25;E;14;65%;55%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;2;0;Snow and rain;3;-1;SE;10;83%;82%;0

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;1;0;A bit of snow;7;2;SSW;20;93%;85%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;31;22;Rain and drizzle;24;21;E;13;72%;67%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;21;6;Sunshine and nice;24;5;N;12;13%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;A shower or two;17;14;Spotty showers;17;10;SW;20;74%;87%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;1;-5;A bit of p.m. snow;3;0;S;21;76%;81%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;18;9;Plenty of sunshine;18;8;NW;9;49%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;20;17;A t-storm in spots;22;17;ENE;15;71%;45%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;29;22;Partly sunny;30;22;SSE;10;67%;4%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;22;15;Partly sunny;23;15;N;11;64%;14%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;26;0;Sunny and pleasant;24;1;ENE;10;5%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;28;12;Nice with some sun;25;11;SW;12;56%;41%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, pleasant;29;20;An afternoon shower;28;21;SW;8;72%;45%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;10;2;Mostly sunny;13;4;NE;8;70%;8%;2

Seattle, United States;Areas of morning fog;9;2;Mostly sunny;9;4;N;5;72%;9%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, much colder;-5;-12;Sunny, but very cold;-4;-11;NW;11;31%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but chilly;10;6;Partly sunny, chilly;10;6;ENE;16;48%;4%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Thunderstorms;32;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;NNW;8;81%;92%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Not as cold;5;-5;Not as cool;10;-1;SSW;9;81%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;28;24;A shower in places;29;24;ESE;7;68%;42%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;1;0;Periods of wet snow;2;-5;WNW;15;95%;74%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;27;20;Mostly sunny;27;20;NNE;22;59%;6%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;19;16;Rain and drizzle;19;17;E;18;72%;85%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;-2;-3;Milder with snow;5;0;WSW;19;82%;88%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;5;-5;Sunny and cold;2;-5;ESE;8;83%;15%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;11;-1;Partly sunny;9;0;N;8;59%;3%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;12;1;Mostly sunny;10;0;SSW;10;31%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;26;14;Mostly cloudy, warm;26;14;S;7;33%;0%;2

Tirana, Albania;Mostly cloudy;16;11;A shower in places;18;10;ESE;8;65%;59%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;16;2;Cooler;10;1;NNW;12;46%;4%;3

Toronto, Canada;A little p.m. snow;-2;-4;Cloudy, some snow;0;-9;NW;27;73%;86%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;20;10;Sunny and nice;22;11;SSE;5;44%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;22;10;Clouds and sun, nice;20;9;SSW;15;45%;3%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy, cold;-17;-24;Partly sunny, cold;-16;-24;ESE;8;66%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;10;4;Cloudy;10;4;NNE;5;61%;5%;1

Vienna, Austria;Increasingly windy;13;7;Spotty showers;10;1;WNW;21;63%;84%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy;27;22;Decreasing clouds;27;21;ENE;8;62%;63%;1

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;2;1;Milder;9;1;SW;22;72%;27%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;7;5;Variable cloudiness;11;0;WSW;19;75%;41%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with sunshine;21;17;Partly sunny;23;15;NNW;20;59%;29%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, nice;32;23;Sunny and humid;33;22;W;9;68%;16%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;4;-7;Plenty of sunshine;5;-6;ENE;4;48%;1%;2

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius