Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Monday, December 11, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Tuesday's Wind Direction;Tuesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Tuesday's Humidity (%);Tuesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Tuesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partly sunny;91;76;A shower or two;88;76;SSW;6;69%;74%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny;77;66;Partly sunny, breezy;77;62;NW;17;57%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny;56;37;Mostly sunny;61;39;NE;7;50%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Plenty of clouds;68;49;Cloudy and cooler;56;47;SSW;6;71%;66%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A little p.m. rain;36;31;Rain and snow shower;37;30;SSW;9;87%;63%;1

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;43;32;An afternoon shower;40;31;NNE;8;74%;79%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sun;49;28;Sunny, but chilly;44;29;ESE;6;56%;8%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cold with snow;10;6;Partly sunny, cold;13;-3;ENE;6;69%;21%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Lots of sun, warm;95;68;Sunny and very warm;96;70;E;7;36%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Sunny;60;46;Mostly sunny;64;49;W;4;69%;13%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Brief a.m. showers;74;64;A shower in places;74;63;SW;12;60%;49%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sunshine;66;43;Abundant sunshine;66;42;NW;13;41%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers, mainly late;92;73;Partly sunny;88;72;E;5;69%;42%;8

Bangalore, India;Mostly sunny, nice;85;63;Becoming cloudy;84;65;ESE;4;61%;25%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;93;78;A shower in places;91;79;S;6;65%;55%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Windy, morning rain;61;40;Partly sunny;53;38;NNW;10;65%;44%;2

Beijing, China;Sunshine, but chilly;36;19;Partly sunny, chilly;30;18;NNE;6;13%;4%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Not as cool;55;46;Clouds and sun, mild;61;45;SSE;10;66%;28%;2

Berlin, Germany;Mostly cloudy;40;37;Rain and snow shower;43;31;WSW;15;70%;74%;0

Bogota, Colombia;A few showers;67;46;A stray shower;66;45;NW;6;73%;63%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;A t-storm, cooler;73;65;A t-storm in spots;77;65;N;6;74%;65%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Warmer;55;48;Showers around;52;36;WNW;10;76%;85%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Chilly with rain;39;32;Rain and snow shower;37;33;SSW;9;82%;55%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny intervals;47;32;Mostly sunny, mild;52;38;WSW;7;72%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Warmer;54;47;Showers around;59;37;NNW;10;60%;85%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and cooler;73;63;High clouds, warmer;84;69;NE;10;48%;0%;5

Bujumbura, Burundi;A t-storm around;84;64;Partly sunny, warm;91;63;SSW;4;35%;42%;11

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny, colder;39;23;Mostly sunny, cold;36;28;NW;10;46%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;High clouds, breezy;74;55;Sunshine and nice;77;58;N;7;45%;1%;3

Cape Town, South Africa;Increasing clouds;76;59;Mostly sunny;70;58;S;16;52%;11%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;80;61;Nice with some sun;81;65;NE;3;59%;9%;7

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, nice;90;76;A shower in spots;89;74;SE;4;74%;52%;5

Chicago, United States;A bit of a.m. snow;41;20;Partly sunny;26;16;NW;17;54%;49%;2

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny;89;76;A t-storm in spots;85;75;ENE;6;75%;86%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Inc. clouds;36;33;A snow shower;36;32;W;9;92%;87%;0

Dakar, Senegal;Turning cloudy;82;70;Partly sunny;79;69;N;13;54%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Sunny and mild;76;40;Sunny and cooler;58;38;WSW;8;42%;2%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly cloudy;88;76;Some sun, a shower;87;77;NNE;12;79%;53%;9

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun;75;54;Hazy sun;73;50;NW;5;69%;1%;4

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, mild;60;32;Sunny and mild;65;36;SW;6;18%;2%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Warmer;86;69;Rather cloudy;85;65;NE;5;67%;3%;3

Dili, East Timor;A shower;94;74;An afternoon shower;91;74;SSW;4;65%;60%;11

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny, chilly;39;30;Rain and drizzle;42;37;W;11;91%;84%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sun;47;30;Clouds and sun;44;29;NNE;6;40%;40%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Pouring morning rain;64;47;Mostly sunny;58;49;NNW;9;65%;2%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;65;61;A shower or two;65;62;NNW;5;75%;88%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Rather cloudy;79;61;A little a.m. rain;78;63;NNE;7;59%;69%;9

Havana, Cuba;Mostly sunny;71;56;Mostly sunny;73;66;NW;7;53%;21%;3

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;34;31;Breezy with snow;39;29;SW;16;94%;88%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;90;73;A morning shower;90;74;SSE;6;68%;61%;7

Hong Kong, China;Sunny and pleasant;73;60;Partly sunny;68;60;ENE;7;56%;16%;4

Honolulu, United States;A passing shower;82;71;A shower or two;81;67;N;8;62%;81%;2

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and nice;87;59;Sunny and nice;88;63;ESE;4;35%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cooler with rain;63;46;Periods of rain;62;43;NNW;4;77%;83%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Plenty of sunshine;57;52;Clouds and sun;61;51;SSW;7;67%;21%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Afternoon showers;89;76;Cloudy, downpours;89;76;SW;8;82%;88%;3

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, nice;86;72;Clouds and sun, nice;87;72;NNW;7;59%;0%;3

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;73;57;Pleasant and warmer;83;59;NNW;10;49%;12%;14

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny;51;26;Mostly sunny;47;26;NNW;5;33%;37%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;78;53;Hazy sunshine;79;53;NW;6;17%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;73;43;Turning cloudy, nice;73;42;W;5;53%;2%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and hot;96;68;Hot with sunshine;96;68;N;10;26%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;39;37;Milder with some sun;49;39;SW;10;65%;20%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers;83;77;Heavy showers;84;76;NNE;4;80%;96%;1

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A thunderstorm;87;73;More clouds than sun;89;74;W;6;69%;72%;8

Kolkata, India;Mostly cloudy;86;66;Partly sunny;85;64;S;5;71%;1%;4

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;86;76;A p.m. t-storm;89;77;WNW;4;79%;86%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;A t-storm in spots;61;37;A t-storm in spots;60;37;ENE;9;52%;55%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;87;76;A shower in places;87;77;SSW;7;77%;63%;7

Lima, Peru;More clouds than sun;72;64;Mostly cloudy;73;65;SSE;9;70%;37%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;A passing shower;56;47;Mostly sunny;57;46;NNE;10;66%;4%;2

London, United Kingdom;Afternoon snow;38;26;Partly sunny, cold;36;33;SSW;7;81%;57%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny;83;54;Plenty of sunshine;83;55;NNE;5;13%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;87;75;Partly sunny, nice;86;75;SSW;6;71%;42%;8

Madrid, Spain;A shower;51;32;Mostly sunny;50;30;NE;4;61%;8%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;87;80;Partly sunny;88;77;SE;6;63%;14%;7

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds, a t-storm;88;74;A t-storm or two;85;73;WSW;6;87%;77%;2

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;86;77;Partly sunny, nice;90;77;ENE;7;63%;44%;6

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;75;53;Mostly sunny;80;58;E;7;57%;0%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;69;39;Mostly sunny;70;38;NNE;5;18%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Sunshine;69;49;Sunshine, pleasant;73;53;W;8;44%;8%;4

Minsk, Belarus;Cloudy;34;31;Partly sunny, milder;42;33;SW;9;84%;44%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly sunny, nice;88;75;Mostly sunny;87;75;ENE;13;61%;4%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Cooler;68;56;High clouds, warmer;81;63;NNE;8;51%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Partly sunny, cold;16;12;Snow;26;17;NNW;6;91%;92%;0

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy;35;23;A little p.m. snow;34;32;S;7;61%;77%;1

Mumbai, India;Mostly sunny, nice;84;70;Hazy sunshine;82;69;N;7;60%;2%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;79;54;Partly sunny, nice;79;54;NNE;11;47%;2%;8

New York, United States;Clearing;42;34;A shower in the a.m.;50;24;W;19;61%;63%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Partly sunny;66;48;Sunny and beautiful;70;48;NW;7;61%;0%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Colder;22;7;A little snow;13;3;WNW;5;90%;66%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Partly sunny, cooler;49;33;Partly sunny, chilly;43;35;W;14;45%;3%;1

Oslo, Norway;Snow showers;30;17;A snow shower;23;14;W;5;68%;61%;0

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy, cold;18;13;Breezy with snow;23;11;NW;14;86%;95%;0

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Spotty showers;83;76;A t-storm around;83;77;WSW;5;80%;97%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;83;72;Showers and t-storms;84;73;NW;10;82%;70%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A passing shower;87;74;A t-storm in spots;86;75;ENE;7;77%;64%;5

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;50;33;Partly sunny;42;35;SSW;7;62%;32%;2

Perth, Australia;Sunshine, not as hot;98;67;Sunny and cooler;81;60;S;16;51%;1%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Becoming cloudy;92;73;Partly sunny;89;75;NW;4;62%;14%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;84;73;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;73;NNE;6;80%;68%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Periods of sun;88;70;A p.m. shower or two;86;72;WNW;4;59%;86%;4

Prague, Czech Republic;Milder;45;39;A passing shower;43;30;WSW;17;61%;66%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;Much colder;18;6;Sunny, but very cold;19;3;NW;7;40%;0%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Morning showers;65;50;A few showers;64;51;SSW;7;70%;87%;4

Rabat, Morocco;Rain, some heavy;61;45;Occasional rain;59;38;ESE;7;59%;57%;2

Recife, Brazil;Partly sunny;88;78;A morning shower;87;77;E;8;65%;55%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;35;32;Snow and rain;38;30;SE;6;83%;82%;0

Riga, Latvia;A snow shower;34;33;A bit of snow;44;35;SSW;12;93%;85%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny;87;71;Rain and drizzle;76;69;E;8;72%;67%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Nice with sunshine;70;43;Sunshine and nice;75;42;N;7;13%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;A shower or two;62;57;Spotty showers;63;50;SW;12;74%;87%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Low clouds;34;22;A bit of p.m. snow;38;33;S;13;76%;81%;0

San Francisco, United States;Plenty of sunshine;65;49;Plenty of sunshine;64;46;NW;6;49%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;68;63;A t-storm in spots;72;63;ENE;9;71%;45%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partly sunny;83;71;Partly sunny;85;72;SSE;6;67%;4%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Partly sunny, nice;72;59;Partly sunny;73;60;N;7;64%;14%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Sunny and nice;79;33;Sunny and pleasant;75;34;ENE;6;5%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Not as warm;82;54;Nice with some sun;77;53;SW;8;56%;41%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Some sun, pleasant;85;69;An afternoon shower;82;70;SW;5;72%;45%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Spotty showers;51;36;Mostly sunny;55;39;NE;5;70%;8%;2

Seattle, United States;Areas of morning fog;48;36;Mostly sunny;49;38;N;3;72%;9%;1

Seoul, South Korea;Sunny, much colder;24;11;Sunny, but very cold;25;13;NW;7;31%;0%;2

Shanghai, China;Sunny, but chilly;50;43;Partly sunny, chilly;50;43;ENE;10;48%;4%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Thunderstorms;89;78;Showers and t-storms;88;78;NNW;5;81%;92%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Not as cold;41;23;Not as cool;50;30;SSW;5;81%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;83;74;A shower in places;84;75;ESE;4;68%;42%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow shower;34;32;Periods of wet snow;36;23;WNW;9;95%;74%;0

Sydney, Australia;Sunny;81;68;Mostly sunny;81;69;NNE;14;59%;6%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;66;61;Rain and drizzle;66;63;E;11;72%;85%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;28;26;Milder with snow;40;32;WSW;12;82%;88%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;41;23;Sunny and cold;36;22;ESE;5;83%;15%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Partly sunny;51;31;Partly sunny;48;32;N;5;59%;3%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;54;33;Mostly sunny;51;33;SSW;7;31%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;79;58;Mostly cloudy, warm;79;57;S;4;33%;0%;2

Tirana, Albania;Mostly cloudy;61;52;A shower in places;65;50;ESE;5;65%;59%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;61;36;Cooler;51;33;NNW;8;46%;4%;3

Toronto, Canada;A little p.m. snow;29;25;Cloudy, some snow;31;16;NW;17;73%;86%;0

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny;69;50;Sunny and nice;71;52;SSE;3;44%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny, nice;71;50;Clouds and sun, nice;69;49;SSW;9;45%;3%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Turning cloudy, cold;1;-11;Partly sunny, cold;3;-12;ESE;5;66%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Brilliant sunshine;50;40;Cloudy;49;39;NNE;3;61%;5%;1

Vienna, Austria;Increasingly windy;56;45;Spotty showers;49;34;WNW;13;63%;84%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Mostly cloudy;81;71;Decreasing clouds;81;69;ENE;5;62%;63%;1

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly cloudy;35;33;Milder;48;34;SW;14;72%;27%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Clouds and sun;44;41;Variable cloudiness;53;32;WSW;12;75%;41%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy with sunshine;70;62;Partly sunny;73;59;NNW;13;59%;29%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Mostly sunny, nice;90;73;Sunny and humid;91;72;W;6;68%;16%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;39;20;Plenty of sunshine;42;21;ENE;3;48%;1%;2

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit