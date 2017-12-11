  1. Home
Real Madrid to face PSG in last 16 of the Champions League

By  Associated Press
2017/12/11 19:31

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Two-time defending champion Real Madrid will face Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League.

The match, which will pit Cristiano Ronaldo against Neymar, was possible because Madrid finished as a runner-up in its group.

Barcelona will play Chelsea, Manchester City will face Basel, Manchester United will take on Sevilla and Porto will play Liverpool.

Also, it was: Juventus vs. Tottenham; Bayern Munich vs. Besiktas; and Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Roma.

The first legs will be played from Feb. 13-21, with the return matches from March 6-14.

The final will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, Ukraine, on May 26.