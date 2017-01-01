Jilted SHU student stalker slashes classmate's neck

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Just as she was headed to class, a female Shih Hsin University (SHU) student was suddenly slashed in the neck by a male student in the hallway at 10 a.m. this morning (Dec. 11), after she rejected his advances, reported Liberty Times.

After an initial police investigation, it is believed that a male third year English major at SHU surnamed Chen (陳) had an ongoing crush on a female second year Business student surnamed Shih (石). When Shih approached Chen and she rejected his advances this morning, out of anger, it is believed that he grabbed a fruit knife he had concealed and slashed her neck.

During the course of the assault, Shih sustained a three-centimeter knife wound to her neck, and though this caused continuous bleeding, she retained consciousness as she was sent to Wanfang Hospital. Shih's wounds were not deemed life-threatening, and she has already been sent home to recuperate.

A few days before the assault, Shih had already become fed up with Chen's stalking of her and on Facebook posted a message directed at him saying "Do not think I don't dare call the police." Last week, Shih also went to the Banqiao Police Station to report his behavior.

Authorities from SHU said that Chen was not on the list of students receiving psychological counseling.

Chen has been taken into police custody for further questioning.