Snow wreaks havoc on travelers in Britain, schools closed

A snowman and dog on a bench in Worcester, England, Sunday Dec. 10, 2017, as heavy snow falls across parts of Britain. Snow is causing travel disrupti
Snow covers Ironbridge, England, Sunday Dec. 10, 2017, as heavy snow falls across parts of Britain. Snow is causing travel disruptions across central
A woman walks away from Notting Hill underground station as snow falls in London Sunday, Dec.10, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
A farmhouse in Durham, England, Sunday Dec. 10, 2017, as heavy snow falls across parts of Britain. Snow is causing travel disruptions across central E
Snow falls as a woman crosses Oxford Street in London filled with early shoppers, Sunday, Dec, 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Shoppers make their way along Oxford Street in London wrapped up against the weather as snow falls Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Ground staff tend to the pitch in the snow at half time during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Everton at Anfield, Liver
People walk through snow on the coast at Whitley Bay, north east England, Monday Dec. 11, 2017. Snow and wintry weather is continuing to wreak havoc o
Manchester City' players warm up as snow falls before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Tra
Two young women busk for the crowds on Oxford street playing seasonal tunes as snow falls in London Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
LONDON (AP) — Snow and wintry weather are still wreaking havoc on travelers in Britain, with flights cancelled, roads sheathed in ice and rail travel disrupted.
With temperatures dropping overnight as low as minus 11.6 Celsius (11 degrees Fahrenheit), hundreds of schools were closed Monday. Europe's largest airport, Heathrow, warned Monday that some flights would be cancelled as it cleared the backlog of flights delayed by Sunday's snowfall.
Heathrow asked travelers to check with their airlines. In the world of interconnected air travel, any extended disruption quickly leaves planes and flight crews out of position, knocking them out of rotation for their next assignments.
National Rail said poor weather conditions are affecting travel across England and Wales. Trains on Chiltern Railways, CrossCountry, Great Western, and Virgin Trains will all also be affected.