President Tsai outlines strategy to bolster Taiwan's informational security

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – President Tsai Ing-wen spoke Monday Dec. 11 at an event jointly hosted by the Presidential Office and the National Security Council to discuss the issue of informational security.

In her remarks, President Tsai emphasized the urgent need to improve informational security throughout Taiwanese society. To do this, she outlined a three-pronged strategy for Taiwan moving forward.

The first aspect of the initiative aims to establish a national level bureau or office to act as a security force to ensure the safety of Taiwan's digital information landscape, and also to manage funding for projects related to online information security.

The second aspect, directly related to the first, is to seek out highly trained and trustworthy experts to constitute Taiwan's new information security force. President Tsai noted that Taiwan possesses an excellent group of "White Hat" hackers that are both highly skilled and motivated to guard Taiwan's digital space from threats both foreign and domestic.

The third aim of Tsai's digital security initiative is to invest more heavily in research and development projects, to cultivate talent and create digital solutions that will help to integrate and to secure Taiwan's online social and industrial infrastructure.

In relation to upgrading the Taiwan's informational security apparatus, Tsai declared that informational security would henceforth officially be considered an aspect of national security and national defense.

To achieve the goals set out in the strategic initiative, the presidential office announced a four year timeline for the implementation of the new national security measures, according to CNA.

As Taiwan moves forward in the age of a new industrial revolution, and as it aims to become a country full of "smart cities," informational security will be of paramount importance from the central government down to local county and city governments as well.

In light of recent events, the need to bolster Taiwan's informational security grows increasingly urgent.

The President mentioned several bank ATM hacking events and the occurrence of telecom related fraud in recent years in her address.

But perhaps even more alarming is the recent report that the National Immigration Agency is under investigation for a possible breach in national security.

As a result of a possibly compromised Automated Border Control (ABC) system, it has now been reported that the Chinese PLA may have private data as well as biometric data belonging to some Taiwanese citizens, acquired via "backdoor" entry into Taiwan's e-gate system.



