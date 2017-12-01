Taipei Dept. of Environmental Protection proposes collecting tax on aviation fuel 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei City Government Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Monday Dec. 11 that sulfur dioxide emissions from the Songshan Airport have decreased by 42 percent compared to last year.

The department has now proposed a tax on aviation fuel to encourage a continued reduction in emissions, reported CNA.

The Songshan Airport alone is responsible for 60 percent of Taipei City's air pollution.

In 2015 there was 900ppm of sulfur dioxide in aviation fuel at Songshan Airport and this year levels fell to 520ppm, a decrease of 42 percent.

The DEP pointed out that sulfur dioxide harms the respiratory tract, irritates eyes, and sours the soil in the form of acid rain. Sulfur dioxide particulate of only 2.5PM can still penetrate human lungs and gradually impact breathing.

The DEP suggested that the best way to keep efficiently minimizing air pollution is to reduce Songshan Airport's sulfur dioxide emissions by 8 percent a year.

The DEP will submit a proposal to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that a tax be formally included in legislation. The DEP proposes that the tax be adjusted according to the amount sulfur dioxide in the fuel.

The money collected from the tax will be forwarded to local government administrations surrounding the Songshan Airport to help improve air quality.