Shakib Al Hasan returns as Bangladesh test captain

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Shakib Al Hasan has been reinstated as Bangladesh's test captain to replace Mushfiqur Rahim for next month's series against Sri Lanka.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board announced the decision after a weekend board meeting, with president Nazmul Hassan saying it was designed to allow Mushfiqur "to focus on his batting and remain pressure-free."

Mushfiqur was under serious pressure in the last series when South Africa swept Bangladesh in all three formats in October, including two lopsided defeats in the test matches.

It was a turbulent year for Bangladesh in the longest format as it lost seven of the nine test matches it played against New Zealand, India, Sri Lanka, Australia and South Africa, although it did produce its first ever test win against Australia.

Mushfiqur led Bangladesh in 34 test matches overall after replacing Shakib in 2011, losing 18, winning seven and drawing nine.

Mahmudullah was promoted to the vice-captaincy, replacing Tamim Iqbal.

Shakib was not part of Bangladesh's two test losses in South Africa, having requested for leave after the drawn home series against Australia.

The 51-test veteran has scored 3,594 runs and taken 188 wickets. He led Bangladesh in nine test matches between 2009-2011, a tenure that included eight losses.