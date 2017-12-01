Goldfish teabags from Taipei's CHARM VILLA are the perfect stocking stuffers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Add some delicate pizzazz to your Christmas list or personal tea stash with goldfish-shaped tea sachets from CHARM VILLA (子村莊園).

CHARM VILLA has been operating since 1999. While they already have a loyal, local following in Taiwan, on the Internet, and among certain groups of (Japanese) tourists, the quality of their products is worth emphasizing.



(Photo from Demilked)

So far CHARM VILLA has patents on their sachet design in 32 countries and has won several design competitions, including the Red Dot Award and the iF Design Award.



(CHARM VILLA Facebook page)

The goldfish is filled with whole leaf tea in one of four organic flavors: Rose Oolong, Ruby Black, Jin Xuan, or Oriental beauty. Each sachet is handcrafted.



(@Honeycombers Instagram)

A box of 12 sachets is NT$ 1,380 (US$ 46) and will remain fresh for 1-2 years.



(@Honeycombers Instagram)

CHARM VILLA began as a woodworking design studio. Aside from specialty tea, shoppers will also find handmade chopsticks, coasters, and other seasonal items in their store.

Details:

No. 137, Section 2, Fengnian Rd, Beitou District, Taipei City, Taiwan 112 (台北市北投區豐年路2段137號)

Monday – Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

OFFICE +886-2-2894-3922



(CHARM VILLA Facebook page)