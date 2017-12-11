Mercury to dip below 10 degrees Celsius in Taiwan over the coming weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Temperatures are set to dip below 10 degrees Celsius in Taiwan after Friday as the island will be struck by the strongest cold snap of this winter so far, according to meteorologist Wu Der-rong's (吳德榮) weather forecast.

A bitter cold snap will grip the country all week due to a cold air mass coming in from the north, following a sunny Sunday. The temperature is forecast to plummet to 11 degrees Celsius in Taipei City and to 9 degrees Celsius in wide open spaces in northern and central Taiwan, reaching the level of a strong continental cold air mass.

A stronger cold air mass is expected to follow over the next weekend, which may send mercury down to 10 degrees Celsius or lower, Wu added.

According to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB), the temperature on Tuesday is expected to hover between 14-18 degrees Celsius in northern Taiwan, 14-20 degrees in the central region, 16-18 degrees in Yilan, 17-23 degrees in the eastern region, and 15-23 degrees in the south.

The CWB weatherman Lee Meng-shuan indicated that the temperature in northern Taiwan will likely hover between 14-16 throughout the week until Friday, with occasional precipitation on the windward side of the island, expected in the northern and central regions.