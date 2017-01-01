Photo of the Day: 'Cutest expression' winner at 'space out' competition

TAIPEI (Taiwan news) -- Pictured above is a Taiwanese female student who took home the special award for "cutest expression" at the first Taiwanese edition of the international "space out" competition, which was held in Taipei yesterday (Dec. 10).

The "space out" contest was invented in 2012 by South Korean visual artist Woops Yang to highlight how much people overwork their brains and how much they stand to gain by taking a break.

It is the first international version of the competition in Taiwan and was held at the Eslite Spectrum Songyan Store in the Taipei Songshan Cultural and Creative Park. According to the rules, contestants had to stare into blankly for long hours without talking, sleeping, laughing or using smartphones.

The first place winner, who received the most votes from the audience out of a field of 70 competitors in the form of red dot stickers, was a 24-year-old student from Hong Kong named Chan Kai Ho (陳棨豪). In an interview with CNA, he shared his secret of winning the competition was to "find a place to look at and keep staring at it."

The second place winner, a Taiwanese student named Kuo Han-cheng (郭翰丞), said that when he takes a break he often stares blankly into space.



Chan being interviewed after winning first place. (bariweekly Facebook page)



Contestant being interviewed. (bariweekly Facebook page)



(CNA image)