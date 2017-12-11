National Football League

|All Times EST
|AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New England
|10
|2
|0
|.833
|348
|223
|Buffalo
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|240
|290
|Miami
|5
|7
|0
|.417
|209
|298
|N.Y. Jets
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|266
|311
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|329
|202
|Tennessee
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|273
|294
|Houston
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|312
|335
|Indianapolis
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|212
|343
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Pittsburgh
|11
|2
|0
|.846
|320
|251
|Baltimore
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|318
|246
|Cincinnati
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|226
|271
|Cleveland
|0
|13
|0
|.000
|197
|335
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Kansas City
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|329
|289
|L.A. Chargers
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|298
|225
|Oakland
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|264
|304
|Denver
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|229
|315
|NATIONAL CONFERENCE
|East
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|y-Philadelphia
|11
|2
|0
|.846
|404
|250
|Dallas
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|316
|294
|Washington
|5
|8
|0
|.385
|285
|344
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|11
|0
|.154
|199
|321
|South
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|370
|263
|Carolina
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|300
|262
|Atlanta
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|294
|261
|Tampa Bay
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|264
|312
|North
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Minnesota
|10
|3
|0
|.769
|309
|235
|Detroit
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|338
|329
|Green Bay
|7
|6
|0
|.538
|285
|302
|Chicago
|4
|9
|0
|.308
|224
|274
|West
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|L.A. Rams
|9
|4
|0
|.692
|396
|265
|Seattle
|8
|5
|0
|.615
|314
|252
|Arizona
|6
|7
|0
|.462
|231
|317
|San Francisco
|3
|10
|0
|.231
|228
|314
y-clinched division
___
|Thursday's Games
Atlanta 20, New Orleans 17
|Sunday's Games
Dallas 30, N.Y. Giants 10
Carolina 31, Minnesota 24
Chicago 33, Cincinnati 7
Kansas City 26, Oakland 15
Detroit 24, Tampa Bay 21
Buffalo 13, Indianapolis 7, OT
Green Bay 27, Cleveland 21, OT
San Francisco 26, Houston 16
Denver 23, N.Y. Jets 0
Arizona 12, Tennessee 7
L.A. Chargers 30, Washington 13
Jacksonville 30, Seattle 24
Philadelphia 43, L.A. Rams 35
Pittsburgh 39, Baltimore 38
|Monday's Games
New England at Miami, 8:30 p.m.
|Thursday, Dec. 14
Denver at Indianapolis, 8:25 p.m.
|Saturday, Dec. 16
Chicago at Detroit, 4:30 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:25 p.m.
|Sunday, Dec. 17
Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Cincinnati at Minnesota, 1 p.m.
Houston at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Arizona at Washington, 1 p.m.
N.Y. Jets at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Miami at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Green Bay at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Cleveland, 1 p.m.
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 4:05 p.m.
New England at Pittsburgh, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Dallas at Oakland, 8:30 p.m.
|Monday, Dec. 18
Atlanta at Tampa Bay, 8:30 p.m.