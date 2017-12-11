AP Investigation: Rape of Rohingya sweeping, methodical

In this Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, photo, F, 22, who says she was raped by members of Myanmar's armed forces in June and again in September, cries as s
In this Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, photo, Rohingya children stand in the shade of a tent in Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh. The Associated Press ha
In this Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, photo, K, 30, is photographed carrying her baby, born two months premature, and her son beside her as she points to pic
In this Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, photo, R, 13, shows off the scars on her knees and right shin from injuries obtained when members of Myanmar's armed fo
In this Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, photo, R, 13, covers her face with her headscarf while being photographed in her tent in Kutupalong refugee camp in Ban
In this Monday, Nov. 20, 2017, photo, F, 22, who says she was raped by members of Myanmar's armed forces in June and again in September, clutches her
In this Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, photo, K, 25, right, prepares lunch while her children wait beside her in their tent in Kutupalong refugee camp in Ban
In this Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017, photo, K, 25, right, cries as she recounts being gang raped by members of Myanmar's armed forces during an interview w
In this Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, photo, R, 13, is seen in silhouette as she speaks to The Associated Press in her tent in Kutupalong refugee camp in Ban
In this Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, photo, K, 25, right, speaks to The Associated Press while her children watch cautiously beside her in their tent in Kut
In this Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, photo, K, 25, swings her two month old baby in her tent in Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh. The Associated Press
In this Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017, photo, F, 22, pregnant, prays in her tent in Kutupalong refugee camp in Bangladesh. The Associated Press has found t
UKHIA, Bangladesh (AP) — An Associated Press investigation has found that the rape of Rohingya women by Myanmar's security forces has been sweeping and methodical.
The AP interviewed 29 women and girls who said they were raped by Myanmar's armed forces. The women were interviewed separately, come from a wide swath of villages in Myanmar and now live in various refugee camps in neighboring Bangladesh.
The AP found distinct patterns in their accounts, their assailants' uniforms and the details of the rapes themselves. The testimonies bolster the U.N.'s contention that Myanmar's armed forces are systematically using rape as a "calculated tool of terror" aimed at exterminating the Rohingya people. They also belie the Myanmar military's assertion that the rapes never happened.