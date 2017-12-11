Germany accuses China of using fake profiles on social media to snare officials 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Germany's internal security officials warned that China is using fake accounts on social networks such as LinkedIn to gather information about German officials and politicians, reports the Financial Times.

The Bundesamt für Verfassungsschutz (BfV), Germany's domestic intelligence agency conducted a nine-month investigation on social networks and reported on Sunday (Dec.10) that more than 10,000 Germans were contacted by fake accounts allegedly used by Chinese intelligence on LinkedIn to extract information on people's habits, hobbies, and political interests.

The fake profiles set up by Chinese intelligence agents were disguised as headhunters, consultants, or scholars with names like"Rachel Li,""Alex Li," "Lily Wu" and attractive avatars of young women and men to trick people into connecting with them.

"Chinese intelligence services are using new strategies of attack in the digital space. Social networks, especially LinkedIn, are being used in an ambitious manner to gather information and for recruitment," BfV president said.

According to German media reports, German and European parliaments, as well as senior military officials and representatives of foundations, lobby groups and consultancies were also targeted by Chinese intelligence services.

Concern over Chinese intelligence agents that extract information or steal personal data has been on the rise in Western countries in recent years.

In July of this year, thousands of British citizens' personal data was compromised when a UK company possessing sensitive technology was sold to Chinese investors.