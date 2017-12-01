Taiwan included in Lactalis’ international recall of baby formula

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Multinational dairy product company Lactalis and French health authorities on Sunday issued an international recall of the company's baby formula products, including Taiwan, after 26 cases of salmonella were documented, reported CNA.

Lactalis is one of the largest dairy manufacturers in the world. They sell powdered milk in 350-950 gram packets under several different brand names, like Milumel, Picot, and Celi.

So far, the salmonella cases have been isolated within France, though the recall has been implemented worldwide to be safe. The recall includes countries in Asia, Africa, South America, North America, and Europe.

All of the infected children have recovered.

Around 7,000 tons of Lactalis products are estimated to be potentially contaminated. All formula products made since Feb. 15 have been recalled, according to Lactalis spokesman Michel Nalet.

Nalet said that French health officials are working to create stricter regulations, according to the CNA report.

Salmonella is a bacteria formed inside animal intestines that causes extreme reactions in humans, particularly infants and the elderly.

Lactalis is a family-owned dairy group headquartered in France which products include not only baby formula but also cheese, milk, butter, and cream. It also owns popular brand name products, such as President and Galbani, and distributes to over 140 countries.