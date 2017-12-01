  1. Home
  2. World

Taiwan included in Lactalis’ international recall of baby formula

Taiwan included in French company Lactalis' global recall of baby formula

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/11 13:07

Salmonella bacteria reported in Lactalis baby formula. (Photo: MaxPixel)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Multinational dairy product company Lactalis and French health authorities on Sunday issued an international recall of the company's baby formula products, including Taiwan, after 26 cases of salmonella were documented, reported CNA.

Lactalis is one of the largest dairy manufacturers in the world. They sell powdered milk in 350-950 gram packets under several different brand names, like Milumel, Picot, and Celi.  

So far, the salmonella cases have been isolated within France, though the recall has been implemented worldwide to be safe. The recall includes countries in Asia, Africa, South America, North America, and Europe.

All of the infected children have recovered.

Around 7,000 tons of Lactalis products are estimated to be potentially contaminated. All formula products made since Feb. 15 have been recalled, according to Lactalis spokesman Michel Nalet.

Nalet said that French health officials are working to create stricter regulations, according to the CNA report. 

Salmonella is a bacteria formed inside animal intestines that causes extreme reactions in humans, particularly infants and the elderly.

Lactalis is a family-owned dairy group headquartered in France which products include not only baby formula but also cheese, milk, butter, and cream. It also owns popular brand name products, such as President and Galbani, and distributes to over 140 countries. 
salmonella
baby
health
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Malaysian coalition won Asia Democracy and Human Rights Award
2017/12/10 17:48
Taiwan Literature Awards encourage contemporary writers to compose in their mother tongues
2017/12/09 20:43
"The Great Indian Festival" in Taiwan
2017/12/09 20:18
148 cases of iPhone X scams on Facebook in 1 week
2017/12/09 16:42
Overlooked scenic gems along Taiwan's coastal railroad
2017/12/09 13:29