Violence spreads to Taipei's Vibe and Shark nightclubs

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- On the heels of a knife attack at Elektro on Thursday, two more brawls broke out at two other nightclubs in Taipei's Xinyi District, Shark and vibe early Sunday morning, with the latter involving an entertainer and son of a famous politician.

In the first incident, police received a call at 4 a.m. a violent altercation involving a dozen people outside of Shark nightclub reported Liberty Times. According to an initial investigation, as two rival groups of intoxicated club goers became involved in heated dispute, a neighbor called the police, and once they arrived, many of the people dispersed from the scene.

However, once the police left, a rival group returned to the scene with wooden clubs and smashed the vehicles of two couples who had lingered behind. The rear windows and rear-view mirrors of vehicles belonging to a 25-year-old man surnamed Shih (石) and a 20-year-old man surnamed Chen (陳) both sustained damage.

In the second incident early that same morning, police received another call of a violent altercation, this time between a 33-year-old man identified as Kao Lien-wei (高) and Yu Hsiang-chuan (余祥銓), who is the son of entertainer and senior Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator Yu Tian (余天), according to Apple Daily.

Kao told police that Yu had approached a woman sitting at his table reserved for his friends and tried to lure her away from the group, which led to an argument. Kao says that Yu then waited outside of the club and punched him twice in the face.

Yu claims that he was angered because he was stuck with the NT$1.8 million tab for the costly champagne at Kao's table. He says that he confronted Kao over the hefty bill, but denies that he assaulted him.

Yu was released on NT$30,000 bail while prosecutors plan to review CCTV footage to determine what actually transpired.

On Thursday (Dec. 7), three people were stabbed during a fight that broke out over a crowded dance floor in the ELEKTRO nightclub on the seventh floor of the ATT 4 FUN entertainment complex in Taipei's Xinyi District early this morning at 1:30 a.m.

According to an initial police investigation, a 22-year-old man surnamed Wu (吳) suffered stab wounds to his left lower back and upper back, a 21-year-old man surnamed Pu (朴) sustained a wound to his left thigh, and 22-year-old woman surnamed Yang (楊) was stabbed in her right buttocks. When questioned by police, the victims said that they "were suddenly attacked, and are not sure of the reason."

Subsequent reports have stated that the argument began when the assailants believed that Wu and Pu were dancing too close to one of the women from their group.