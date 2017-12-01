  1. Home
Taiwanese cuisine featured at Vietnam’s charity food festival

All revenue will be given to young women and children facing poverty in Vietnam

By Alicia Nguyen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/11 12:53

Taiwanese cuisine was presented at Vietnam's charity Food Festival 2017 (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Several Taiwanese dishes were on sale at Vietnam's annual 2017 Food Festival in with the aim of raising funds for young women and children facing poverty in the country, reported CNA.

The annual charity Food Festival was held by Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Dec. 12 in Vietnam's capital city of Hanoi, with more than 100 food stalls set up by many organizations and several embassies.

The organizers hoped the event would help to promote tourism and cultural exchange between Vietnam and participating countries, and also allow Vietnamese people to try delightful flavors from different nations.

Taiwanese food stalls at the event also presented popular Taiwanese snacks, such as bubble milk tea, steamed buns, scallion pancakes, Taiwanese-style sausage, and rice dumplings.

Additionally, customers who spent more than VND$50,000 (NTD$70) were allowed to participate in a lucky draw to win round-trip tickets to Taiwan. 

Sung Yung-hui (宋勇輝), the wife of the Taiwan's representative in Vietnam, Shih Jui-chi (石瑞琦), said she was very happy to participate in this charity event because the purpose of the festival was not only to promote Taiwanese cuisine to Vietnamese people but all the revenue will be given to the young women and children living in poverty in Vietnam.
