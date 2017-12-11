Taiwan headline news

  1. Home
Top headlines across Taiwan on Dec. 11, 2017

By  Central News Agency
2017/12/11 10:30

(By Central News Agency)

Taipei, Dec. 11 -- The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Monday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Cabinet to ease restrictions on natural gas power generation

@China Times: Air Pollution Control Act to undergo biggest-ever overhaul

@Liberty Times: Chinese military controls Taiwan's E-Gate system

@Apple Daily: Son of singer Yu Tien assaults man outside nightclub

@Economic Daily News: Apple places extra orders for iPhone7

@Commercial Times: Biomedical, ICT industries seen as rising stars

 
