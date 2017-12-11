First ‘space out’ competition held in Taiwan to promote stress-free lifestyle

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The International version of "space out" competition was held on Sunday (Dec. 10) in Taipei with the aim of encouraging young people to practice a stress-free lifestyle, reported CNA.

The "space out" contest was invented in 2012 by South Korean visual artist Woops Yang to highlight how much people overwork their brains and how much they stand to gain by taking a break.

It is the first international version of the competition and in Taiwan was held at the Eslite Spectrum Songyan Store in the Taipei Songshan Cultural and Creative Park. According to the rules, contestants had to stare into blankly for long hours without talking, sleeping, laughing or using smartphones.

Before the event began, Yang told contestants a very important tip that they should not worry about what others might be thinking during the 80-minute competition.

The winner, who received the most votes from audiences in the form of red dot stickers, was a 24-year-old student from Hong Kong, named Chan Kai Ho (陳棨豪). In an interview with CNA, he shared his secret of winning the competition was to "find a place to look at and keep staring at it."

During their busy modern lives, many people are under heavy pressure to make ends meet and do not have any respite. Therefore, the organizers hope participants in the event can learn to save some time for themselves to think of what they really want in life.