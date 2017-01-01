Chinese student, wife owe NT$100,000 after rescue from stolen kayak

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- After having to be rescued from a sinking kayak in a lake in New Taipei City a Chinese graduate student and his Taiwanese wife stole to go joyriding in on Saturday night, the couple has been told they owe the owner NT$100,000 (US$3,331) in compensation for his expensive racing craft, reported CNA.

On Saturday night (Dec. 9), police received a call that a couple was stranded on an overturned kayak in Bitan, a popular lake in New Taipei City's Xindian District. Rescuers were then able to successfully pluck the man and woman from the water unharmed.

After a preliminary investigation by police, it was found that the 25-year-old man, surnamed Shen (沈), who is a graduate student in history at National Taiwan University (NTU), and his 27-year-old wife, also a Taiwanese history graduate from NTU surnamed Song (宋), had stolen the kayak to go joyriding on the like. However, because of the relatively unstable nature of the craft for untrained paddlers, it eventually rolled over, and they started shouting for help.

Police notified the male owner of the kayak, surnamed Hsien, who soon arrived on the scene and said that because it is a racing kayak, he wanted monetary compensation from the couple in the amount of NT$100,000 for his damaged boat. Though the kayak is worth NT$300,000, after government subsidies his actual expenditure on the racing craft was NT$100,000.

Bitan Police Department Deputy Director Chao Ho-hsiang (趙和湘) told CNA that Shen and his wife quickly apologized to the owner and said he was confident in his abilities to pilot the kayak because he frequently rowed a flatboat in his native Zhejiang Province in China to harvest water chestnuts. However, this racing kayak normally requires a long period of training before a paddler can achieve mastery, furthermore cramming two people into a boat mainly designed for a single occupant makes it even more difficult to balance, said Chao.

Because the kayak owner insisted on claiming compensation for his damaged kayak, the couple has been arrested and sent to court to face charges of theft and damage to property.