APNewsBreak: Files show birth of Papua independence struggle

By  Associated Press
2017/12/11 09:02

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Declassified U.S. State Department cables show prominent Papuans pleaded for the U.S. to give them money and arms in the mid-1960s to fight Indonesia's colonization of their vast remote territory, only to be rebuffed under decades of brutal oppression.

The documents add to the historical evidence of deep Papuan grievances against Indonesia. The U.S. did not want to upset a status quo favorable for U.S. business or destabilize Indonesia's pro-U.S. government.

Clashes between Papuan rebels and Indonesian security forces have flared in the impoverished region and Papuan nationalists have succeeded in drawing more attention to their cause at the United Nations. Indonesia's defense minister said last week that activists who attended a recent pro-Papuan independence meeting in Vanuatu should be arrested on return to Indonesia.