WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC--MANCHESTER DERBY

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City capitalized on two defensive lapses by Romelu Lukaku to claim a record-setting 2-1 win against Manchester United and open up an 11-point lead over its fierce rival in the Premier League on Sunday. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 790 words, photos.

SPD--WORLD CUP

KEARNS, Utah — Japan's Nao Kodaira and Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen set world records Sunday on the final day of the World Cup speedskating event at the Utah Olympic Oval. By John Coon. SENT: 370 words.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

MANCHESTER, England — Surely nothing can stop Manchester City now. The race for the Premier League title is turning into a procession after City beat fierce rival Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 820 words, photos.

FBC--T25-HEISMAN TROPHY-2018

The 2018 Heisman Trophy race could be wide open. There will be no returning winner, and eight of the top 10 vote-getters from this season could be off to the NFL. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 670 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S SLALOM

VAL D'ISERE, France — Marcel Hirscher recovered from a disappointing opening run to win a men's World Cup slalom in dense snowfall on Sunday. SENT: 470 words, photos.

SOC--LIVERPOOL-EVERTON

LIVERPOOL, England — Wayne Rooney converted a 77th-minute penalty as Everton snatched a point in a 1-1 draw at Liverpool in the Merseyside derby in the Premier League on Sunday. SENT: 420 words, photos.

SOC--SOUTHAMPTON-ARSENAL

SOUTHAMPTON, England — Olivier Giroud made the difference off the bench again for Arsenal, scoring an 88th-minute equalizer in a 1-1 draw at Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday. SENT: 220 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez scored after Villarreal was reduced to 10 men to give Barcelona a 2-0 win that maintained its lead of the Spanish league. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 720 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Napoli is struggling without Lorenzo Insigne and was held to a goalless draw by Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 740 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Nils Petersen scored with two late penalties — one in the 90th minute and another in injury time — as Freiburg came from three goals down to beat Cologne 4-3 in the Bundesliga on Sunday. SENT: 430 words, photo.

SOC--DORTMUND-COACH

DORTMUND, Germany — Borussia Dortmund fired Peter Bosz as coach after managing just one win in 13 games across all competitions and named former Cologne coach Peter Stoeger as his replacement on Sunday. SENT: 530 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Forward Valere Germain ended his scoring drought in the French league with two goals as Marseille beat Saint-Etienne 3-0 Sunday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 640 words, photos.

SOC--MLS MOVES

Sporting Kansas City has traded midfielder Kevin Oliveira and defender Tyler Pasher to Atlanta United FC for forward Kenwyne Jones and goalkeeper Alexander Tambakis. SENT: 280 words.

CRI--ENGLAND-DUCKETT

LONDON — Ben Duckett will not play again for the England Lions in the remainder of their training camp in Australia after he was disciplined for reportedly pouring a drink over a teammate on a night out. SENT: 240 words, photo.

BKN--NBA CAPSULES

DETROIT — Al Horford had 18 points, Kyrie Irving added 16 and the Boston Celtics get revenge for a rare loss, beating the Detroit Pistons 91-80 on Sunday. SENT: 260 words, photo.

GLF--JOBURG OPEN

JOHANNESBURG — India's Shubhankar Sharma had a four-stroke lead in the Joburg Open with 11 holes left Sunday when lightning and heavy rain forced the suspension of play. SENT: 220 words.

GLF--QBE SHOOTOUT

NAPLES, Florida — Steve Stricker provided the pep talk and Sean O'Hair delivered the shot to secure victory Sunday in the QBE Shootout. SENT: 370 words.

Other stories:

— OLY--CUR--OLYMPIC QUALIFICATION — Danish men, women, Italian men earn Olympic curling berths. SENT: 150 words.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.