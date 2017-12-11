Kodaira and Bloemen set speedskating records at World Cup

KEARNS, Utah (AP) — Japan's Nao Kodaira and Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen set world records Sunday on the final day of the World Cup speedskating event at the Utah Olympic Oval.

Kodaira finished in 1 minute, 12.09 seconds in the women's 1000 meters, her third race victory in three days. American Brittany Bowe held the previous record of 1:12.18. Japan's Miho Takagi was second in 1:12.63, and Russia's Yekaterina Shikhova followed in 1:13.23.

Bloemen finished in 6:01.86 in the men's 5,000. Dutch skater Sven Kramer held the previous record of 6:03.32. Germany's Patrick Beckert was second in 6.10.80, and countryman Moritz Geisreiter followed in 6:11.47.

Bowe improved on a pair of 13th-place finishes in the 500s. She finished in 1:13.55 to place sixth in the 1,000.

Russia's Denis Yuskov won the men's 1,000 in 1:06.92. Yuskov edged Dutchman skater Koen Verweij, who finished in 106.94. Russia's Pavel Kulizhnikov followed in 1:06.96.

Jonathan Garcia was the top American. Garcia was seventh with a personal best of 1:07.40. Joey Mantia was 10th, and Shani Davis 12th.

Russia's Natalia Voronina took the women's 3,000 in 3:57.70. The Czech Republic's Martina Sablikova was second in 3:57.84, and Germany's Claudia Pechstein finished third in 3:58.69.