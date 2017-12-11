Danish men, women, Italian men earn Olympic curling berths

The Olympic curling fields are set, with men's and women's teams from Denmark and the Italian men grabbing the last spots during a qualification tournament in Pilsen, Czech Republic.

Sisters Madeleine and Denise Dupont helped the Danish women qualify on Sunday with a 5-4 victory over Italy. Later, their brother, Oliver Dupont, qualified with the Danish men when the team skipped by Rasmus Stjerne beat the Czechs 4-2.

The Italian team is skipped by Joel Retornez, who made his Olympic debut by receiving the hosts' berth at the 2006 Winter Games in Turin.

Denmark joins Canada, Switzerland, Britain, Sweden, Japan, the United States and host Korea as nations with both men's and women's teams in the games.

The women's field will also include China and a potential team from Russia, pending an IOC decision on its eligibility. Norway and Italy only qualified for the men's field.