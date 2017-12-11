The Latest: Southern California fires causing unhealthy air

In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 photo released by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a home burns early Sunday morning off Gobernador Canyon Road in
In this Sunday, Dec. 10, 2017 photo released by Santa Barbara County Fire Department firefighters knock down flames as they advance on homes atop Shep
Firefighters light backfire while trying to keep a wildfire from jumping Santa Ana Rd. near Ventura, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Noah
This Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 satellite image provided by DigitalGlobe shows plumes of smoke from fires burning in the mountains east of San Fernando,
Firefighters monitor the Thomas fire as it burns through Los Padres National Forest near Ojai, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A plane drops fire retardant on a wildfire Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Fallbrook, Calif. The wind-swept blazes have forced tens of thousands of evacuatio
A fire engine passes flames as a wildfire burns along Santa Ana Road near Ventura, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A hillside glows with embers as the Thomas fire burns through Los Padres National Forest near Ojai, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Noah Be
Dick Marsala looks through debris from his destroyed home after a wildfire roared through the Rancho Monserate Country Club Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in B
Fire crews search for hot spots among destroyed homes in the Rancho Monserate Country Club community Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Fallbrook, Calif. The wi
Firefighter Simon Garcia, of Heartland Fire Dept., gets a hug from a woman who did not give her name after she arrived to find her house was intact in
The Thomas fire burns through Los Padres National Forest near Ojai, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Firefighters light backfire while trying to keep a wildfire from jumping Santa Ana Road near Ventura, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Noa
Firefighters monitor the Thomas fire as it burns through Los Padres National Forest near Ojai, Calif., on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Dick Marsala looks through debris from his destroyed home after a wildfire roared through the Rancho Monserate Country Club Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in B
A statue sits among destroyed homes in the Rancho Monserate Country Club community Friday, Dec. 8, 2017, in Fallbrook, Calif. The wind-swept blazes ha
A fire engine passes flames as a wildfire burns along Santa Ana Road near Ventura, Calif., on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on California wildfires (all times local):
Noon
Officials say smoke from wind-whipped wildfires is causing unhealthy air for large swaths of Southern California.
A flare-up Sunday on the western edge of a huge fire burning in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties sent up a new plume that added to heavy smoke already choking areas around the cities of Ventura, Oxnard and Santa Paula.
The Ventura County Air Pollution Control District says air quality is especially bad in the Ojai Valley, where it has at times reached hazardous levels as flames burned surrounding hillsides.
To the southeast, regulators warned Saturday of unhealthy air across parts of greater Los Angeles despite progress being made against several wildfires burning there.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District urged residents to avoid vigorous outdoor activities.
____
9:05 a.m.
A major flare-up on the western edge of Southern California's largest and most destructive wildfire has sent residents fleeing as flames churned through canyons and down hillsides toward coastal towns.
New evacuations were ordered Sunday in Carpinteria, a seaside city northwest of Los Angeles.
Santa Barbara County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason says crews saved several homes as unpredictable winds fanned the blaze.
The department posted a photo of one residence engulfed in flames. It's unclear whether other structures burned.
Firefighters made significant progress on other fronts of the enormous fire that started Dec. 4 in Ventura County.
Forecasters say Santa Ana winds that whipped several fires across the region are expected to die down later Sunday.
Containment is way up on blazes in Los Angeles, Riverside and San Diego counties.