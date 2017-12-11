Freitag leads German 1-2 at ski jumping World Cup

TITISEE-NEUSTADT, Germany (AP) — Richard Freitag led a German 1-2 Sunday to win his second ski jumping World Cup of the season and extend his overall lead.

Strong winds and heavy snow forced the event to be postponed three times and the competition to be decided by one jump rather than two.

Freitag soared 145.0 meters for 128.4 points, beating teammate Andreas Wellinger by 2.4 after his jump of 139.5 meters.

Daniel Andre Tande of Norway was third, ahead of Japan's Junshiro Kobayashi and Norway's Robert Johansson.

After five events, Freitag leads the standings with 370 points, ahead of Wellinger on 319 and Tande on 280.