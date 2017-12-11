Haley: Trump's accusers of sex misconduct should be heard

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations says women who accuse someone of sexual misconduct deserve to be heard, even if it involves President Donald Trump.

Nikki Haley said Sunday on CBS' "Face the Nation" that "women should always feel comfortable coming forward and we should all be willing to listen to them."

Trump won the White House in spite of accusations he groped women and an "Access Hollywood" tape of him boasting about grabbing women's private parts. Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the White House's position is the women who accused Trump of sexual harassment are lying.

Asked whether Trump's election settled the issue, Haley said it was "for the people to decide."

She says women who raise complaints of harassment will "bring a conscience to the situation."