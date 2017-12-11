Insider Q&A: PayPal founder talks digital payments, bitcoin

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PayPal co-founder Max Levchin thinks the pace of innovation in digital payments is progressing well, considering the banking industry is the most regulated this side of health care.

But he considers the speculation around bitcoin to be "the elephant in the room" because of the investment frenzy that has driven the cryptocurrency's value from about $1,000 at the start of this year to more than $19,000 in recent trading.

Levchin says bitcoin's soaring value has discouraged people from spending it, apart from shady areas of commerce where they can't use cash or credit. He is among the crowd holding on to bitcoin instead of spending it.

Levchin also told The Associated Press that he thinks massive computer hacking attacks are threatening to reduce society's trust in technology.