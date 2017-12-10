Anti-migrant leader pushes to win national power in Italy

ROME (AP) — An Italian right-wing party leader has used a rally opposing easier citizenship for foreigners to seek more support in Italy's upcoming election.

Matteo Salvini, head of the anti-migrant Northern League, told the rally Sunday in Rome it would be "splendid" if he wins the national election to be held in early 2018.

Many in the crowd came from the south. Salvini hopes growing anger over the number of migrants in Italy will help his party become a national power by winning votes even from the south. The Northern League was created out of resentment over government aid to the underdeveloped south.

Premier Paolo Gentiloni's center-left government has proposed letting foreigners born in Italy become citizens as young as 12 after five years of Italian schooling. Currently they must wait until they are 18.