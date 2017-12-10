Calais ferry runs aground with 313 onboard, no injuries

PARIS (AP) — Authorities in the French port city of Calais say a ferry with 313 people onboard has run aground, interrupting boat traffic across the English Channel.

The Pas-de-Calais prefecture said the Pride of Kent hit a pebble bank at the Calais port around noon on Sunday because of bad weather conditions and strong winds.

The prefecture says no injuries have been reported and the situation is said to be stable.

P&O Ferries confirmed that one of its ferries ran aground and says it hopes "to transfer our passengers to an alternative ship as soon as possible."

A towing operation is underway to free the ferry.