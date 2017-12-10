  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/12/10 22:42
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

English Premier League
Saturday's Matches

West Ham 1, Chelsea 0

Tottenham 5, Stoke 1

Swansea 1, West Brom 0

Crystal Palace 2, Bournemouth 2

Huddersfield 2, Brighton 0

Burnley 1, Watford 0

Newcastle 2, Leicester 3

Sunday's Matches

Southampton 1, Arsenal 1

Liverpool vs. Everton

Man United vs. Man City

England Championship
Friday's Match

Sheffield United 1, Bristol City 2

Saturday's Matches

Nottingham Forest 3, Bolton 2

QPR 1, Leeds 3

Burton Albion 1, Preston 2

Fulham 1, Birmingham 0

Barnsley 0, Derby 3

Middlesbrough 2, Ipswich 0

Aston Villa 0, Millwall 0

Hull 3, Brentford 2

Wolverhampton 0, Sunderland 0

Norwich 3, Sheffield Wednesday 1

Monday's Match

Reading vs. Cardiff

England League One
Saturday's Matches

Wigan 2, Fleetwood Town 0

Peterborough 2, Blackburn 3

Milton Keynes Dons 1, Shrewsbury 1

Oldham 5, Northampton 1

Bradford 4, Rochdale 3

Blackpool 1, Rotherham 2

Walsall 1, Scunthorpe 0

Plymouth 2, Gillingham 1

Bristol Rovers 3, Southend 0

Charlton 0, Portsmouth 1

Oxford United 1, Doncaster 0

Bury vs. AFC Wimbledon

England League Two
Saturday's Matches

Port Vale 2, Cambridge United 0

Crawley Town 2, Mansfield Town 0

Accrington Stanley vs. Swindon

Luton Town 1, Notts County 1

Newport County 3, Carlisle 3

Cheltenham 1, Crewe 0

Yeovil 0, Lincoln City 2

Morecambe 2, Coventry 0

Colchester 3, Exeter 1

Chesterfield 2, Barnet 1

Grimsby Town 1, Forest Green Rovers 0

Stevenage 0, Wycombe 0