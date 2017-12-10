Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, December 10, 2017

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (F);Monday's Low Temp (F);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (MPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the p.m.;89;76;A couple of showers;87;76;SW;5;73%;70%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;78;65;Mostly sunny;77;67;WNW;13;57%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;54;36;Mostly sunny;56;38;NE;6;54%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and some clouds;64;55;High clouds;67;49;WSW;12;53%;67%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain/snow showers;36;31;Snow to rain;35;31;NE;13;93%;93%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;41;33;Remaining cloudy;44;32;NE;14;65%;67%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sun;51;30;Sunny, but chilly;46;27;ESE;6;54%;4%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Colder with snow;15;12;A little snow;17;6;W;11;60%;91%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;97;71;Sunny and very warm;96;69;E;8;30%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;59;43;Plenty of sunshine;60;46;WSW;4;58%;6%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A few showers;73;63;A few showers;75;64;WSW;7;65%;74%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sun, some clouds;63;41;Mostly sunny;66;43;NW;7;39%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with a shower;87;74;Showers, mainly late;87;72;E;6;72%;76%;5

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;83;62;Mostly cloudy;85;63;ESE;4;58%;34%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;92;74;Partly sunny;93;77;SSW;5;55%;17%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Becoming cloudy;66;52;A little a.m. rain;59;41;W;23;63%;63%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;39;23;Partly sunny, chilly;34;18;NNE;12;15%;6%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;41;33;Not as cool;54;45;SSE;14;56%;12%;2

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. snow;35;31;Mostly cloudy;40;36;SSW;8;74%;78%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;68;47;Partly sunny;67;47;NW;6;70%;38%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Thundershowers;78;66;A t-storm in spots;78;65;N;6;76%;78%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Inc. clouds;40;38;Not as cool;54;49;S;17;79%;33%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;43;34;Heavy morning rain;38;33;NNW;14;93%;95%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;42;24;Partly sunny;45;30;WSW;4;70%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy;38;34;Warmer;55;48;SSW;16;56%;27%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and not as hot;88;58;Partly sunny, cooler;73;62;ENE;11;56%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;86;66;Remaining cloudy;87;64;S;4;43%;44%;5

Busan, South Korea;Variable cloudiness;52;28;Colder with some sun;40;24;NW;14;49%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;High clouds;72;56;High clouds;74;55;NE;12;46%;0%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;80;58;Abundant sunshine;73;59;SSE;23;53%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;78;65;Partly sunny;82;61;NW;4;48%;1%;7

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;90;74;Some sun, a shower;88;74;ESE;3;74%;54%;6

Chicago, United States;Sun and some clouds;37;26;A little snow;38;21;NW;12;70%;69%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;90;75;A shower in spots;86;76;ESE;6;72%;63%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;36;32;Rain and snow shower;35;33;ESE;8;80%;76%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds rolling in;85;72;High clouds;82;71;N;12;39%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Sunny and warmer;70;40;Sunny and mild;75;41;N;6;29%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;86;78;A couple of showers;87;77;NE;14;79%;80%;6

Delhi, India;Sunny and beautiful;81;52;An afternoon shower;76;52;ESE;4;48%;78%;3

Denver, United States;Sunny and mild;62;34;Mostly sunny, mild;60;33;SSE;7;15%;0%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Periods of rain;76;71;Mostly cloudy;78;69;NNE;5;83%;25%;1

Dili, East Timor;Showers, some heavy;90;71;A passing shower;89;72;NW;4;70%;57%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A little rain;38;26;Partly sunny, chilly;40;31;WNW;14;92%;7%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;49;28;Plenty of sun;51;30;N;6;36%;16%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;64;57;Rain tapering off;60;46;W;22;74%;91%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;69;63;Cloudy;69;62;NNW;3;65%;67%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;80;59;Overcast;78;62;NE;6;57%;65%;5

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;69;60;Mostly sunny;70;56;NNE;11;53%;1%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;35;30;Mostly cloudy;33;30;SE;12;81%;77%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;88;71;Partly sunny, nice;90;72;SE;4;65%;8%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mainly cloudy;74;58;Sunny and pleasant;73;60;ENE;7;48%;13%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;82;69;Spotty showers;82;70;WSW;4;64%;83%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;87;59;Mostly sunny, nice;87;60;E;4;39%;2%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;74;47;Cooler with rain;61;47;N;5;78%;96%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Very windy;55;40;Plenty of sunshine;58;50;SSW;7;72%;0%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Brief p.m. showers;88;76;A morning t-storm;89;74;SW;6;72%;77%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and nice;86;71;Sunny and pleasant;87;70;N;7;59%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;80;56;A t-storm in spots;77;58;N;12;63%;63%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;56;27;Plenty of sun;50;25;WSW;5;37%;2%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;83;56;Mostly sunny;78;51;WNW;3;30%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;73;47;Mostly sunny;74;45;SW;4;55%;7%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;95;68;Sunny and hot;96;69;N;8;25%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;35;24;Decreasing clouds;39;36;SSW;10;65%;33%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers;86;76;Showers;83;76;NNE;5;73%;90%;1

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;83;72;Decreasing clouds;86;73;WSW;6;75%;72%;5

Kolkata, India;Spotty showers;78;69;Mainly cloudy;81;66;N;6;77%;11%;1

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A touch of a.m. rain;87;76;A p.m. t-storm;88;76;SE;4;79%;89%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or t-storm;63;39;A t-storm in spots;59;37;E;9;53%;64%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;More sun than clouds;88;76;A shower;87;77;SW;6;76%;66%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;72;63;Nice with some sun;72;63;SSE;8;70%;11%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;61;50;A shower;56;46;N;17;65%;57%;2

London, United Kingdom;Snow and rain;38;33;Rain and snow;37;27;NNW;15;80%;75%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;84;55;Sunny and very warm;82;52;NNE;4;16%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;86;74;Partly sunny, nice;86;74;SSW;5;71%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;54;41;Winds subsiding;50;32;WNW;14;69%;82%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;87;79;Partly sunny;87;80;E;5;66%;63%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;75;Clouds, a t-storm;86;77;S;5;82%;79%;6

Manila, Philippines;Sun and clouds;86;79;A shower in places;90;79;ENE;7;65%;66%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;78;56;Mostly cloudy;73;52;S;9;60%;0%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;64;36;Mostly sunny;68;39;N;5;17%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Sunny and cooler;66;50;Sunshine;70;50;NNW;8;46%;7%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of a.m. snow;31;19;A snow shower;34;32;SSE;10;80%;73%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Turning cloudy;87;75;Sunlit and beautiful;87;75;ENE;13;61%;5%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, cooler;77;58;Decreasing clouds;67;54;E;11;55%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Morning snow;29;14;Partly sunny, colder;18;11;E;1;52%;67%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;36;34;A little snow;37;24;SW;9;89%;71%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;86;74;Hazy sunshine;84;69;N;8;64%;4%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;77;54;Some sun, pleasant;78;55;NNE;13;49%;2%;6

New York, United States;Breezy and cold;40;32;Mostly sunny, cold;40;35;SSW;7;53%;55%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;64;44;Partly sunny;66;48;NE;7;68%;3%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Inc. clouds;23;10;Colder;17;8;SE;8;88%;76%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;56;43;Partly sunny, cooler;47;33;W;15;45%;12%;2

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;25;24;A snow shower;28;18;N;5;73%;64%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A snow shower;27;10;Mostly cloudy, cold;18;13;E;6;52%;79%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Heavy showers;82;77;Partly sunny;84;76;SSE;6;78%;72%;12

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;84;76;Showers and t-storms;83;75;NW;8;84%;85%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A passing shower;87;74;A few showers;88;75;ENE;7;75%;68%;4

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;51;40;A bit of rain;49;34;NW;16;72%;92%;1

Perth, Australia;Warmer with sunshine;100;74;Sunshine;91;68;SW;11;40%;4%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Inc. clouds;90;70;Sun, some clouds;89;71;WNW;6;60%;14%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;74;Rain, a thunderstorm;87;73;N;6;79%;81%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Clouds and sun;90;70;A stray shower;88;71;E;4;57%;73%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A little p.m. snow;36;32;A shower in the a.m.;45;40;WSW;6;72%;81%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A wintry mix;39;12;Much colder;18;7;NW;11;42%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;64;50;Morning showers;65;49;N;7;72%;90%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;66;51;Downpours, cooler;59;44;S;14;79%;93%;1

Recife, Brazil;A passing shower;87;76;Clouds and sun;89;77;ENE;8;64%;44%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny and colder;23;19;Mostly sunny, chilly;32;28;ESE;6;50%;70%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;34;28;A snow shower;35;34;S;10;86%;80%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;82;70;Partial sunshine;86;71;WNW;8;63%;56%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunlit and cool;64;37;Nice with sunshine;73;42;NNE;5;10%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Showers around;51;48;A shower or two;62;56;SSE;18;72%;80%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;35;28;Plenty of clouds;30;24;SSE;5;71%;28%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunny;65;50;Plenty of sunshine;65;48;NE;7;48%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;70;63;Showers and t-storms;69;63;NE;10;72%;84%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;84;76;A shower in places;82;74;S;8;70%;47%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;70;59;Partly sunny, nice;72;60;N;9;60%;5%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;76;34;Sunny and nice;74;33;ENE;5;12%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;90;58;Mostly sunny, nice;83;55;SW;7;46%;27%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;84;71;Partly sunny;84;70;NNE;5;67%;12%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;60;43;A shower;51;38;NNW;14;79%;60%;1

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;49;33;Areas of morning fog;48;35;SSE;5;74%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Rain/snow showers;44;21;Sunny and colder;26;13;NW;11;34%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, cool;52;39;Mostly sunny, chilly;50;39;NNE;8;49%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;93;79;A t-storm in spots;88;77;NNW;5;77%;89%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Much colder;33;21;Sunshine and milder;45;28;S;5;71%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;84;73;A shower in places;84;75;N;6;72%;66%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;35;30;A snow shower;35;32;ENE;6;81%;81%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;78;65;Nice with sunshine;81;68;ENE;14;55%;12%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;72;59;Cloudy;66;59;E;10;62%;19%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;32;26;Partly sunny;30;27;SE;8;74%;66%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Colder with sunshine;39;24;Partly sunny, chilly;40;23;SE;4;72%;5%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;47;31;Partly sunny;46;30;NW;14;66%;1%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;51;32;Plenty of sunshine;52;33;N;6;20%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;75;55;Clouds and sun;75;56;E;6;37%;0%;2

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;53;38;A little a.m. rain;61;52;ESE;14;52%;80%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;55;48;Sunny;60;36;WSW;8;58%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;A snow shower;33;20;A little p.m. snow;29;27;ENE;5;68%;94%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;66;50;Plenty of sunshine;69;50;S;6;40%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;62;45;Abundant sunshine;68;49;S;14;53%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine and cold;10;-22;Sunny and colder;3;-18;ESE;4;54%;10%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;54;43;Plenty of sunshine;53;41;ENE;3;46%;0%;1

Vienna, Austria;Not as cold;39;36;Warmer;56;47;SSE;15;66%;24%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;81;71;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;71;E;5;57%;44%;1

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;33;26;Morning snow showers;36;34;SSE;12;66%;70%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;37;31;Milder in the p.m.;46;42;SSE;14;80%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;70;64;Sunny and windy;73;62;N;22;64%;1%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Decreasing clouds;90;73;Mostly sunny, humid;91;74;WNW;5;67%;44%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;37;17;Mostly sunny;38;17;E;3;61%;13%;2

