Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Sunday, December 10, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Weather Condition;Monday's High Temp (C);Monday's Low Temp (C);Monday's Wind Direction;Monday's Wind Speed (KPH);Monday's Humidity (%);Monday's Chance of Precip. (%);Monday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A shower in the p.m.;32;24;A couple of showers;30;24;SW;8;73%;70%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, nice;26;19;Mostly sunny;25;19;WNW;22;57%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Cloudy;12;2;Mostly sunny;14;3;NE;10;54%;0%;3

Algiers, Algeria;Sun and some clouds;18;13;High clouds;20;10;WSW;19;53%;67%;1

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Rain/snow showers;2;0;Snow to rain;2;0;NE;21;93%;93%;0

Anchorage, United States;Cloudy;5;0;Remaining cloudy;7;0;NE;23;65%;67%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sun;11;-1;Sunny, but chilly;8;-3;ESE;10;54%;4%;2

Astana, Kazakhstan;Colder with snow;-9;-11;A little snow;-8;-15;W;17;60%;91%;0

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny and hot;36;21;Sunny and very warm;35;21;E;13;30%;0%;13

Athens, Greece;Spotty showers;15;6;Plenty of sunshine;15;8;WSW;7;58%;6%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;A few showers;23;17;A few showers;24;18;WSW;12;65%;74%;6

Baghdad, Iraq;Sun, some clouds;17;5;Mostly sunny;19;6;NW;12;39%;0%;3

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy with a shower;31;23;Showers, mainly late;31;22;E;9;72%;76%;5

Bangalore, India;Partly sunny;28;17;Mostly cloudy;29;17;ESE;6;58%;34%;6

Bangkok, Thailand;Partly sunny;33;23;Partly sunny;34;25;SSW;8;55%;17%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Becoming cloudy;19;11;A little a.m. rain;15;5;W;37;63%;63%;1

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny;4;-5;Partly sunny, chilly;1;-8;NNE;19;15%;6%;2

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly sunny;5;0;Not as cool;12;7;SSE;22;56%;12%;2

Berlin, Germany;A little p.m. snow;2;-1;Mostly cloudy;4;2;SSW;12;74%;78%;0

Bogota, Colombia;Afternoon showers;20;8;Partly sunny;20;8;NW;9;70%;38%;9

Brasilia, Brazil;Thundershowers;25;19;A t-storm in spots;25;18;N;10;76%;78%;4

Bratislava, Slovakia;Inc. clouds;5;3;Not as cool;12;9;S;28;79%;33%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Spotty showers;6;1;Heavy morning rain;3;1;NNW;22;93%;95%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler;5;-4;Partly sunny;7;-1;WSW;7;70%;0%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Turning cloudy;3;1;Warmer;13;9;SSW;26;56%;27%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and not as hot;31;14;Partly sunny, cooler;23;17;ENE;18;56%;0%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;A p.m. t-storm;30;19;Remaining cloudy;31;18;S;7;43%;44%;5

Busan, South Korea;Variable cloudiness;11;-2;Colder with some sun;4;-5;NW;23;49%;0%;3

Cairo, Egypt;High clouds;22;13;High clouds;23;13;NE;19;46%;0%;2

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;27;14;Abundant sunshine;23;15;SSE;37;53%;0%;12

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;26;18;Partly sunny;28;16;NW;6;48%;1%;7

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;32;24;Some sun, a shower;31;23;ESE;6;74%;54%;6

Chicago, United States;Sun and some clouds;3;-3;A little snow;3;-6;NW;19;70%;69%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Partly sunny, nice;32;24;A shower in spots;30;24;ESE;10;72%;63%;7

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;2;0;Rain and snow shower;2;1;ESE;13;80%;76%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Clouds rolling in;30;22;High clouds;28;22;N;20;39%;0%;3

Dallas, United States;Sunny and warmer;21;4;Sunny and mild;24;5;N;10;29%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A t-storm around;30;26;A couple of showers;31;25;NE;23;79%;80%;6

Delhi, India;Sunny and beautiful;27;11;An afternoon shower;25;11;ESE;6;48%;78%;3

Denver, United States;Sunny and mild;17;1;Mostly sunny, mild;15;0;SSE;12;15%;0%;2

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Periods of rain;24;22;Mostly cloudy;25;20;NNE;8;83%;25%;1

Dili, East Timor;Showers, some heavy;32;22;A passing shower;32;22;NW;7;70%;57%;11

Dublin, Ireland;A little rain;3;-3;Partly sunny, chilly;4;-1;WNW;22;92%;7%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Plenty of sunshine;9;-2;Plenty of sun;11;-1;N;9;36%;16%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;18;14;Rain tapering off;15;8;W;35;74%;91%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Cloudy;21;17;Cloudy;20;16;NNW;5;65%;67%;1

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny;26;15;Overcast;25;17;NE;10;57%;65%;5

Havana, Cuba;Partly sunny;21;15;Mostly sunny;21;13;NNE;17;53%;1%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Cloudy;1;-1;Mostly cloudy;0;-1;SE;20;81%;77%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Clouds and sun;31;22;Partly sunny, nice;32;22;SE;6;65%;8%;6

Hong Kong, China;Mainly cloudy;23;14;Sunny and pleasant;23;16;ENE;11;48%;13%;4

Honolulu, United States;Partial sunshine;28;21;Spotty showers;28;21;WSW;7;64%;83%;4

Hyderabad, India;Sunny and pleasant;31;15;Mostly sunny, nice;31;16;E;7;39%;2%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny, nice;23;8;Cooler with rain;16;8;N;9;78%;96%;1

Istanbul, Turkey;Very windy;13;5;Plenty of sunshine;15;10;SSW;11;72%;0%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;Brief p.m. showers;31;24;A morning t-storm;32;23;SW;9;72%;77%;4

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine and nice;30;22;Sunny and pleasant;31;21;N;11;59%;0%;4

Johannesburg, South Africa;A t-storm in spots;27;13;A t-storm in spots;25;14;N;19;63%;63%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Plenty of sunshine;14;-3;Plenty of sun;10;-4;WSW;8;37%;2%;3

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny;28;13;Mostly sunny;26;11;WNW;5;30%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny, nice;23;8;Mostly sunny;23;7;SW;7;55%;7%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;35;20;Sunny and hot;36;20;N;14;25%;0%;5

Kiev, Ukraine;Partly sunny;2;-4;Decreasing clouds;4;2;SSW;17;65%;33%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;Showers;30;25;Showers;28;24;NNE;7;73%;90%;1

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;28;22;Decreasing clouds;30;23;WSW;9;75%;72%;5

Kolkata, India;Spotty showers;25;21;Mainly cloudy;27;19;N;9;77%;11%;1

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A touch of a.m. rain;30;25;A p.m. t-storm;31;24;SE;6;79%;89%;5

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or t-storm;17;4;A t-storm in spots;15;3;E;14;53%;64%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;More sun than clouds;31;24;A shower;31;25;SW;10;76%;66%;8

Lima, Peru;Mostly sunny;22;17;Nice with some sun;22;17;SSE;12;70%;11%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Mostly cloudy;16;10;A shower;14;8;N;28;65%;57%;2

London, United Kingdom;Snow and rain;3;1;Rain and snow;3;-3;NNW;25;80%;75%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Partly sunny;29;13;Sunny and very warm;28;11;NNE;7;16%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;30;23;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;SSW;8;71%;44%;11

Madrid, Spain;Mostly cloudy;12;5;Winds subsiding;10;0;WNW;22;69%;82%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;30;26;Partly sunny;31;26;E;8;66%;63%;8

Manaus, Brazil;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;24;Clouds, a t-storm;30;25;S;8;82%;79%;6

Manila, Philippines;Sun and clouds;30;26;A shower in places;32;26;ENE;11;65%;66%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Decreasing clouds;26;13;Mostly cloudy;23;11;S;15;60%;0%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;18;2;Mostly sunny;20;4;N;7;17%;0%;5

Miami, United States;Sunny and cooler;19;10;Sunshine;21;10;NNW;12;46%;7%;4

Minsk, Belarus;A bit of a.m. snow;0;-7;A snow shower;1;0;SSE;16;80%;73%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Turning cloudy;31;24;Sunlit and beautiful;31;24;ENE;22;61%;5%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny, cooler;25;15;Decreasing clouds;20;12;E;17;55%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Morning snow;-1;-10;Partly sunny, colder;-8;-12;E;1;52%;67%;2

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds;2;1;A little snow;3;-4;SW;14;89%;71%;0

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;Hazy sunshine;29;21;N;13;64%;4%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;25;12;Some sun, pleasant;26;13;NNE;21;49%;2%;6

New York, United States;Breezy and cold;4;0;Mostly sunny, cold;4;2;SSW;12;53%;55%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Cloudy;18;7;Partly sunny;19;9;NE;11;68%;3%;2

Novosibirsk, Russia;Inc. clouds;-5;-12;Colder;-8;-13;SE;13;88%;76%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;A shower in the p.m.;13;6;Partly sunny, cooler;8;1;W;24;45%;12%;2

Oslo, Norway;Clouds and sun;-4;-4;A snow shower;-2;-8;N;7;73%;64%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A snow shower;-3;-12;Mostly cloudy, cold;-8;-10;E;10;52%;79%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Heavy showers;28;25;Partly sunny;29;24;SSE;10;78%;72%;12

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;29;24;Showers and t-storms;29;24;NW;14;84%;85%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;A passing shower;31;23;A few showers;31;24;ENE;11;75%;68%;4

Paris, France;Rain and drizzle;10;5;A bit of rain;9;1;NW;27;72%;92%;1

Perth, Australia;Warmer with sunshine;38;23;Sunshine;33;20;SW;17;40%;4%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Inc. clouds;32;21;Sun, some clouds;32;22;WNW;9;60%;14%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;23;N;10;79%;81%;3

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Clouds and sun;32;21;A stray shower;31;21;E;7;57%;73%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;A little p.m. snow;2;0;A shower in the a.m.;7;4;WSW;10;72%;81%;1

Pyongyang, North Korea;A wintry mix;4;-11;Much colder;-8;-14;NW;18;42%;1%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Showers, some heavy;18;10;Morning showers;18;10;N;12;72%;90%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Partly sunny;19;11;Downpours, cooler;15;7;S;22;79%;93%;1

Recife, Brazil;A passing shower;31;24;Clouds and sun;31;25;ENE;13;64%;44%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Sunny and colder;-5;-7;Mostly sunny, chilly;0;-2;ESE;9;50%;70%;0

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;1;-2;A snow shower;2;1;S;15;86%;80%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;28;21;Partial sunshine;30;22;WNW;13;63%;56%;13

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunlit and cool;18;3;Nice with sunshine;23;6;NNE;8;10%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Showers around;11;9;A shower or two;17;14;SSE;28;72%;80%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy;1;-2;Plenty of clouds;-1;-5;SSE;8;71%;28%;0

San Francisco, United States;Sunny;18;10;Plenty of sunshine;18;9;NE;12;48%;2%;2

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;21;17;Showers and t-storms;21;17;NE;17;72%;84%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Mostly sunny;29;25;A shower in places;28;23;S;13;70%;47%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Periods of sun;21;15;Partly sunny, nice;22;16;N;14;60%;5%;6

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny, nice;24;1;Sunny and nice;23;1;ENE;9;12%;0%;6

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;32;15;Mostly sunny, nice;29;13;SW;11;46%;27%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;Partly sunny;29;21;NNE;8;67%;12%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A p.m. shower or two;16;6;A shower;10;3;NNW;22;79%;60%;1

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;10;0;Areas of morning fog;9;2;SSE;8;74%;3%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Rain/snow showers;7;-6;Sunny and colder;-4;-10;NW;18;34%;1%;2

Shanghai, China;Mostly sunny, cool;11;4;Mostly sunny, chilly;10;4;NNE;13;49%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;34;26;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NNW;8;77%;89%;4

Sofia, Bulgaria;Much colder;1;-6;Sunshine and milder;7;-2;S;9;71%;0%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;29;23;A shower in places;29;24;N;10;72%;66%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;Partly sunny;1;-1;A snow shower;1;0;ENE;9;81%;81%;0

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;26;19;Nice with sunshine;27;20;ENE;22;55%;12%;12

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partly sunny;22;15;Cloudy;19;15;E;16;62%;19%;1

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy;0;-3;Partly sunny;-1;-3;SE;13;74%;66%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Colder with sunshine;4;-5;Partly sunny, chilly;5;-5;SE;6;72%;5%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny;9;-1;Partly sunny;8;-1;NW;23;66%;1%;1

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;11;0;Plenty of sunshine;11;0;N;10;20%;0%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;Partly sunny, nice;24;13;Clouds and sun;24;14;E;10;37%;0%;2

Tirana, Albania;Mostly sunny;12;3;A little a.m. rain;16;11;ESE;22;52%;80%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;13;9;Sunny;16;2;WSW;13;58%;0%;3

Toronto, Canada;A snow shower;0;-7;A little p.m. snow;-1;-3;ENE;8;68%;94%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;19;10;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;S;10;40%;0%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;17;7;Abundant sunshine;20;10;S;22;53%;0%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunshine and cold;-12;-30;Sunny and colder;-16;-28;ESE;6;54%;10%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Decreasing clouds;12;6;Plenty of sunshine;12;5;ENE;5;46%;0%;1

Vienna, Austria;Not as cold;4;2;Warmer;13;9;SSE;25;66%;24%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;27;22;Mostly cloudy, warm;29;22;E;8;57%;44%;1

Vilnius, Lithuania;Cloudy;0;-3;Morning snow showers;2;1;SSE;20;66%;70%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Partly sunny;3;-1;Milder in the p.m.;8;5;SSE;22;80%;44%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Windy;21;18;Sunny and windy;23;17;N;36;64%;1%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Decreasing clouds;32;23;Mostly sunny, humid;33;23;WNW;8;67%;44%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Sunny;3;-8;Mostly sunny;3;-8;E;4;61%;13%;2

_____

_____

