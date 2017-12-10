An unforgettable trip to Tali and Tatong in eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--The first weekend of December I fulfilled my longtime wish of visiting the villages of Tali (大禮) and Tatong (大同) up in the mountains of the Torako Gorge in eastern Taiwan in a three-day tour, and my conclusion is that it’s a trip worth taking.

I started driving to Hualien on Saturday (December 2) afternoon under soggy weather conditions. Rain was especially harder in the area around Suao, Yilan. But when I entered the Hualien portion of the Suhua Highway (蘇花公路), there was no rain and the ground was dry. I was happy because that meant the hike up to the Tatong and Tali area of the Taroko National Park was practicable and my longtime dream would finally be realized.

I arrived in Xincheng Township, the township located at the eastern entrance of the Taroko National Park Headquarters, just before dark fell, and found a bed and breakfast to stay overnight. I walked around Xincheng’s old street area on Saturday night and found that Xincheng is a very quiet and peaceful town.

Next morning on Sunday, I went earlier to the the Taroko National Park Headquarters, and acquired permission for hiking to the Taitung area at the police station next to the national park’s headquarters.

I started hiking on Dekalun Trail, which entrance is located beside the bathroom at the corner of the headquarters’ parking lot, some time past 9:30 a.m. The sign for the Dekalun Trail trailhead is not visible from the parking lot. The sign is only visible after you walked onto the trail for about 100 meters. That’s a common problem with direction signs in Taiwan. Another route to Talil and Tatong area is via Shakadang Trail.

The entrance to Dekalun Trail.

Dekalun Trail is mostly a long and steep stairway made of nice synthetic materials that is durable and easy on the feet. The trail is lined with forests and there are many resting places with benches and a few lookout platforms along the trail.

Dekalun Trail

The end of the 1.3-kilometer Dekalun Trail meets the 3.5-kilometer Daili Trail, which is a bit rugged. While walking on Dali Trail, I came across many indigenous people who operate guesthouses in Tatong Village. They were heading back to their second homes at a community at the foot of the mountains. The reason is that they usually have no quests after Saturday night and there is no electricity at Datong, where residents rely on either solar energy or gasoline generators to general electricity.

The end of Dali Trail is the starting point of the 6.4-kilometer Shakadang Logging Road, on which small farm trucks can run. The logging road leads to Tatong. About 500 meters from the beginning point of the logging road is the junction where Tonglil Trail meets the logging road. Tonglil Trail is the alternative mountain trail connecting Tali and Tatong.

As Tali is only about 600 meters from the junction, I walked down Tonglil Trail to the village. I was totally amazed by the tranquility and scenic beauty at the remote village. I toured around the village, where there are only a few log cabin houses and a deserted church. I spent about one hour at the village taking photos and taking in the peaceful easy feeling the village transpired.

The deserted church in Tali

A house in Tali

A house in Tali

I went back to the logging road and easily hiked for a couple of hours to reach Tatong, which was covered in fog when I arrived. It is a community with only about 15 households, and most of them are operated as guesthouses. Tatong is not as scenic as Tali but it is more remote. I took a hot bath and then had the dinner cooked by the hostess, a widow around 65 years old, as I listened to her story about the community, the cats she raises that were running around the house, and her life with her husband, who deceased more than 40 years ago. As there was no TV and no wireless connection, I went to bed around 7 p.m. that night, one of the earliest times I went to bed in my life.

The guesthouse I lived in

A house in Tatong

Tatong is the place many mountaineers like to stay overnight before they rise early to climb the adjacent three mountains—Qingshan Mountain (清水大山), Cianliyan Mountain (千里眼山) and Liwu Mountain (立霧山).

But I was not prepared to climb any of them as I was in for an easy trip to the villages only.

I left early Monday morning for the hike down the mountain. I went down part of Tongli Trail to reach Sharkadang Trail via Sanjianwu. Be careful not to miss the trailhead of Tongli Trail, which is located on the side of the logging trail about 500 to 600 meters from the village of Tatong as the sign at the junction has no direction for Tongli Trail. There is a bamboo forest near the trailhead. After finishing walking on Sharkadang Trail, I walked through the Sharkadang tunnel on the highway to reach the Taroko National Park Headquarters. The sign for Tongli Tail is again only visible after you walk on the trail for a few minutes.

The trail leading down the mountain

I swim at the Sharkadang River after coming down the mountain

Sharkadang Trail

I encountered the road closure due to a landslide on the Suhua Highwayand and got stuck in the traffic for several hours on Monday night, and had to spend one more night in Nanao, Yilan before heading home on Tuesday morning and going to work at Taiwan News.