Italian skier Gross leads World Cup slalom in dense snowfall

VAL D'ISERE, France (AP) — Italian skier Stefano Gross defied dense snowfall to take the lead in a men's World Cup slalom after the first run Sunday.

Gross timed 49.00 seconds to lead Michael Matt of Austria by 0.19. Swedish skiers Andre Myhrer and Mattias Hargin were 0.21 and 0.38 behind in third and fourth, respectively.

Pre-race favorites Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway and Marcel Hirscher of Austria had to make up more than four-tenths in the second run.

Many racers struggled on the course, which contained spots of slippery ice as well as soft snow. Before the start, course workers removed a 30-centimeter layer of fresh snow off the race line.

Slalom specialist Gross is after his second career win. He won in Adelboden, Switzerland, in January 2015, and has 10 top-three finishes.