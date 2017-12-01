Malaysian coalition won Asia Democracy and Human Rights Award

Taipei (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Foundation for Democracy presented the 2017 Asia Democracy and Human Rights Award on Sunday to a Malaysia-based coalition for their efforts to promote fair and transparent elections.

According to the foundation, the Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections 2.0 or BERSIH, founded in 2009, has been dedicated to pushing for electoral reforms across different political parties, races, and religions in their country.

Su Chia-chyuan (蘇嘉全), chairman of the foundation and speaker of the Legislative Yuan, said he hoped the award would encourage and motivate members of the coalition to continue their work in promoting democracy and reforms.

Su said Taiwan had experienced an era during which the electoral system was flawed and unfair. Yet through years of reforms and revisions to the previous unfair laws, Taiwan has become a model for countries pursing democracy.

Maria Chin Abdullah, chairperson of the coalition, said Malaysians were still facing challenges that need urgent attention.

“The state has criminalized freedom of speech by prosecuting those who are critical of the government,” said Abdullah.

Abdullah said thousands of people had been arrested and beaten, and some people had lost their jobs as punishment for being associated with the BERSIH and its activities.

Nevertheless, Abdullah said the coalition had managed to deliver their agenda progressively since its formation.

Abdullah mentioned that the coalition had made peaceful street protests in the country a norm.

In addition, institutional reforms and democratic practices have become a national agenda, and a parliamentary committee for electoral reform has been set up, according to Abdullah.

The 2017 Asia Democracy and Human Rights Award is given annually with a reward of US$100,000 (NT$3 million). The Taiwan Foundation for Democracy is a state-funded organization which publishes journals and organizes forums for promoting democracy.