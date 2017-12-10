  1. Home
Meet the world's oldest iPhone app developer

Masako Wakamiya, 82, became the world's oldest iPhone app developers after noticing a shortage of fun apps aimed at people her age

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/12/10 16:54

Screen grab from Masako wakamiya's Ted Talk show

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Masako Wakamiya, 82, decided to develop her own app to create more fun games for the elderly after her failed attempts at asking the software developers to create something more interesting for people her age. 

Wakamiya only started to use computers at the age of 60 after she retired from her job as a clerk at a bank. She was tired of asking software developers to create something more fun for people her age after she discovered all the apps available at the App store were targeting younger generations. 

When no one took her requests seriously, she took it upon herself to create an app that would be fun for elderly people. 

She taught herself the basics of coding and developed an app called 'Hinadan', which is Japan's first ever app dedicated to gamers over 60. 

'Hinadan' was inspired by Hina Matsuri, a doll festival which takes place every March, where ornamental dolls representing the emperor and his family with their guests are displayed in specific arrangement. 

The app is currently only available in Japan and in Japanese language, but has already been downloaded more than 42,000 times with thousands of positive comments on the review section. 

Even though the numbers aren't as impressive as other Japanese apps with millions of downloads, Hinadan has proven successful enough for Wakamiya as she plans to release the English, Chinese and possibly French versions of it before next year's doll festival.

Watch Masako Wakamiya hosting Ted Talk show in Tokyo in the video below

 
