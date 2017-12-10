Philippines, Japan and Indonesia to co-host FIBA World Cup together

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The Philippines will partner with Japan and Indonesia to host the 2023 edition of FIBA world cup after Argentina and Uruguay withdrew their bid for hosting the event at the FIBA Central Board headquarters in Mies, a municipality in the district of Nyon in the canton of Vaud in Switzerland.

The three-nation consortium is being led by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) chairman emeritus Manuel V. Pangilinan, who also tried to stage the 2019 world cup but the FIBA Central Board had voted for China as its resources and infrastructure overshadowed the Philippines.

As for the 2023 edition of the event, Pangilinan made sure that the bid covered the gaps of the previous tender with Japan and Indonesia on board, so the Philippines successfully enlisted two strong allies for a unified push and won the bid.

The combined population of Philippines, Indonesia and Japan dwarfed that of Argentina and Uruguay, the two bidding nations that later withdrew their bid.

The Philippines is looking forward to breaking world attendance records with the massive Philippine Arena as the chosen venue for the event.

“World basketball is coming home to the Philippines. It’s an honor for our country to be chosen to host the World Cup and the single priceless legacy I could leave for Philippine basketball,” said Pangilinan as reported by Philstar.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup, also known as the FIBA World Cup of Basketball, is an international basketball competition contested by the men's national teams of the members of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), the sport's global governing body.