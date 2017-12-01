Human Rights Day event commemorates previous victims of political prosecution in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Culture (MOC) organized a commemoration of the Human Rights Day on Sunday, with victims of political suppression and their family during the 228 Incident as well as those who had provided help to Taiwanese people under the authoritarian regime of the Martial Law era invited to participate in the event.

During the commemoration, Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) presented certificates of appreciation to victims of political prosecution during the 228 Incident and their family members in recognition of their integrity and their donations of the letters and objects kept from that period of time.

In response to concern that streets and schools named after leaders of the authoritarian era would be changed due to the passing of the Act on Promoting Transitional Justice (促進轉型正義條例) last week, Tsai said the work of transitional justice was not merely changing names as focusing solely on name changing would be pitiful.

Tsai said the legislation was an act of reconciling with the society and people in the past, and that the committee, formed under the act to look into political archives and possibly set the stage for retrials of previous unfair convictions, would be focused on creating a platform for conversation and reconciliation.

Minister of Culture Cheng Li-chiun (鄭麗君) announced that the National Human Rights Museum would be opened at the Jing-Mei Human Rights Cultural Park in Taipei and the Green Island Human Rights Cultural Park on May 17 and 18 next year.

Cheng said the Taiwanese government was one of the few in Asia to reflect upon the history of political suppression.

Ho Ing-hong (何穎紅), who represented the families of the victims of political prosecution, said his father and two relatives were killed during White Terror.

Ho said his father was executed when he was only three, and that before he attended the junior high school, the police visited his home twice a month just to see if the family had done anything problematic in the eyes of the government.

Sunday’s event was joined by roughly 150 people and was organized by the Preparatory Office for the National Human Rights Museum under the Ministry of Culture, according to MOC.

The 228 Incident represents a series of uprisings taking place across Taiwan in 1947. It first started when the Kuomintang-led nationalist government confiscated illegal cigarettes from a civilian. The conflict soon spread around the island. Workers and intellectuals who had been dissatisfied by unfair policies imposed upon them revolted against the authorities. These revolts were met by violent suppression and thousands of protesters were killed by the government.

Martial Law in Taiwan was implemented from 1949 to 1987, and the course of White Terror (白色恐怖) is generally considered extending along the same period, during which political dissents were prosecuted, imprisoned, tortured, and even executed without a trial or legitimate reasons.

It is reported that about 140,000 Taiwanese people were jailed during the White Terror, and among them roughly 3,000 to 4,000 were executed for real or perceived opposition to the government.