New Zealand vs. West Indies, 2nd test scoreboard

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard at stumps Sunday on the second day of the second cricket test between New Zealand and West Indies at Seddon Park:
|New Zealand, 1st Innings
|(Overnight 286-7)
Jeet Raval c Dowrich b Gabriel 84
Tom Latham c Dowrich b Cummins 22
Kane Williamson c Dowrich b Cummins 43
Ross Taylor c Dowrich b Roach 16
Henry Nicholls lbw b Reifer 13
Mitchell Santner b Gabriel 24
Colin de Grandhomme b Gabriel 58
Tom Blundell b Gabriel 28
Neil Wagner c Hope b Roach 1
Tim Southee c and b Roach 31
Trent Boult not out 37
Extras (1lb,3w,12nb) 16
TOTAL (all out) 373
Overs: 102.2. Batting time: 469 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-65, 2-154, 3-159, 4-186, 5-189, 6-265, 7-275, 8-286, 9-312, 10-373.
Bowling: Shannon Gabriel 25-4-119-4 (1w,7nb), Kemar Roach 23.33-8-58-3 (1nb), Miguel Cummins 20-4-57-2 (2w,4nb), Rohan Chase 13-1-90-0, Raymon Reifer 17-8-36-1, Kraigg Brathwaite 4-0-12-0.
|West Indies, 1st Innings
Kraigg Brathwaite c Southee b de Grandhomme 66
Kieran Powell c Blundell b Southee 0
Shimron Hetmyer c and b Boult 28
Shai Hope c Taylor b Southee 15
Roston Chase b de Grandhomme 12
Sunil Ambris hit wicket b Boult 2
Shane Dowrich c and b Wagner 35
Raymon Reifer not out 22
Kemar Roach c Boult b Wagner 17
Miguel Cummins not out 10
Extras (1b,7w) 8
TOTAL (for eight wickets) 215
Overs: 64. Batting time: 277 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-46, 3-90, 4-112, 5-117, 6-135, 7-169, 8-204.
Still to bat: Shannon Gabriel.
Bowling: Tim Southee: 18-8-34-2 (1w), Trent Boult 19-5-67-2 (6w), Colin de Grandhomme 12-1-40-2, Neil Wagner 15-2-73-2.
Toss: West Indies.
Series: New Zealand leads the two-test series 1-0.
Umpires: Bruce Oxenford and Rod Tucker, Australia.
TV umpire: Ian Gould, England. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.