New Zealand vs. West Indies, 2nd test scoreboard

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) — Scoreboard at stumps Sunday on the second day of the second cricket test between New Zealand and West Indies at Seddon Park:

New Zealand, 1st Innings (Overnight 286-7)

Jeet Raval c Dowrich b Gabriel 84

Tom Latham c Dowrich b Cummins 22

Kane Williamson c Dowrich b Cummins 43

Ross Taylor c Dowrich b Roach 16

Henry Nicholls lbw b Reifer 13

Mitchell Santner b Gabriel 24

Colin de Grandhomme b Gabriel 58

Tom Blundell b Gabriel 28

Neil Wagner c Hope b Roach 1

Tim Southee c and b Roach 31

Trent Boult not out 37

Extras (1lb,3w,12nb) 16

TOTAL (all out) 373

Overs: 102.2. Batting time: 469 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-65, 2-154, 3-159, 4-186, 5-189, 6-265, 7-275, 8-286, 9-312, 10-373.

Bowling: Shannon Gabriel 25-4-119-4 (1w,7nb), Kemar Roach 23.33-8-58-3 (1nb), Miguel Cummins 20-4-57-2 (2w,4nb), Rohan Chase 13-1-90-0, Raymon Reifer 17-8-36-1, Kraigg Brathwaite 4-0-12-0.

West Indies, 1st Innings

Kraigg Brathwaite c Southee b de Grandhomme 66

Kieran Powell c Blundell b Southee 0

Shimron Hetmyer c and b Boult 28

Shai Hope c Taylor b Southee 15

Roston Chase b de Grandhomme 12

Sunil Ambris hit wicket b Boult 2

Shane Dowrich c and b Wagner 35

Raymon Reifer not out 22

Kemar Roach c Boult b Wagner 17

Miguel Cummins not out 10

Extras (1b,7w) 8

TOTAL (for eight wickets) 215

Overs: 64. Batting time: 277 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-46, 3-90, 4-112, 5-117, 6-135, 7-169, 8-204.

Still to bat: Shannon Gabriel.

Bowling: Tim Southee: 18-8-34-2 (1w), Trent Boult 19-5-67-2 (6w), Colin de Grandhomme 12-1-40-2, Neil Wagner 15-2-73-2.

Toss: West Indies.

Series: New Zealand leads the two-test series 1-0.

Umpires: Bruce Oxenford and Rod Tucker, Australia.

TV umpire: Ian Gould, England. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.